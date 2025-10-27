 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov 911 Operator Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20556796 Edited 27 October 2025 – 13:26:46 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🐾 Bug Fix

  • Fixed an issue where, after opening the settings menu, the gauge for investigating memory items could be canceled before it filled completely.

🔧 Future Adjustments

  • After completing the game for the first time, collecting a certain number of memory items will unlock new memories—including endings—inside the Gallery. We are planning an update to make this feature easier to understand.
    　(Collecting many memory items can change up to three movies.)

  • Mouse sensitivity adjustments.

  • Improvements related to pointer visibility and general usability.

We hope you continue to enjoy STill It Runs!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3816891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link