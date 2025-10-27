🐾 Bug Fix
Fixed an issue where, after opening the settings menu, the gauge for investigating memory items could be canceled before it filled completely.
🔧 Future Adjustments
After completing the game for the first time, collecting a certain number of memory items will unlock new memories—including endings—inside the Gallery. We are planning an update to make this feature easier to understand.
(Collecting many memory items can change up to three movies.)
Mouse sensitivity adjustments.
Improvements related to pointer visibility and general usability.
We hope you continue to enjoy STill It Runs!
Changed files in this update