 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 911 Operator Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20556775 Edited 27 October 2025 – 10:46:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed rendering issue in the Church of Seals appearing as an outdoor scene due to data errors

Fixed issue where items like Aqua Vitae could be used outside of battle due to data errors

Fixed incorrect attack skill animations caused by data errors

Fixed Michelle's job change failure caused by data errors

Fixed Michelle's following issue in Ending 2

Adjusted enhancements for physical attribute skills

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 4062331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link