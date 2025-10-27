Fixed rendering issue in the Church of Seals appearing as an outdoor scene due to data errors
Fixed issue where items like Aqua Vitae could be used outside of battle due to data errors
Fixed incorrect attack skill animations caused by data errors
Fixed Michelle's job change failure caused by data errors
Fixed Michelle's following issue in Ending 2
Adjusted enhancements for physical attribute skills
0.6.4 Update Adjustments
Update notes via Steam Community
