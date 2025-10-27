Hey everyone!



Chapter 08 is finally complete and ready for release🤩. This chapter is one of the climax points in our story and needed so many images and animations that I thought I'd never get it done. I'm so sorry it took this long, but hopefully you will enjoy it!❤️

I need to make the disclaimer that this chapter was really challenging to write, and I'm still not perfectly happy with it. Still, I thought it was best to let go for now, and come back later to revise. I'm doing my best to learn as much about writing as I can, but sometimes the process feels excruciatingly slow and challenging...😵

You can probably tell by my update speed, but life keeps getting in the way. This year has been a clusterfu*k of issues with health, kids, finances, etc. but I'm just trying to keep moving. We're getting closer to the end, but I don't want to lower quality and rush. Thank you so much for your support! I can't tell you how many times it has kept me going when the scope of this game overwhelms me.

Please join us on the Pink Potion Games Discord Server to report bugs or to hang out!

❤️: Yume / The Pink Potion Team