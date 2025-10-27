Hey everyone!

Version 1.0.5 is now live!

1.0.5 Update Notes

Monster names requested by customers are now visible from a greater distance in the garden, making them easier to find.





Fixed an issue that could cause disconnections or crashes at the end of the day when moving a desk during the session.





Updated Unity Engine to address vulnerability CVE-2025-59489 present in previous versions.





Fixed hat position and size on the Capra monster.





Corrected various typos.





Several other fixes and improvements to enhance the overall gameplay experience.



This is a small update focused on stability and polish, along with a few quality-of-life improvements and a security fix related to Unity.Here’s what’s new:The next major update is planned to release before the end of the year, and we’ll be sharing a more detailed about it in the next few weeks, so stay tuned!We’re taking a bit more time between updates lately, as since version 1.0 we’ve also been working on other aspects of the game, most notably porting Monster Care Simulator to other platforms.We’ll share more about that as soon as we can!Thank you all for continuing to play, share your feedback, and support the game 💚Psst… hey! 👀As always, if you have a moment to leave a review on the game’s Steam page, it would really help us out, thank you so much for your support! 🙏