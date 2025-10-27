Attention, Hunters! Scouts have reported mysterious pumpkins appearing throughout the Zone.

These objects have drawn great interest from scientists, so command has issued an urgent directive: collecting pumpkin samples is now a top priority for all hunters - even over current missions.

To keep morale high, each collected pumpkin counts toward your main active quest’s progress, and extra rewards await those who gather 3, 10, 20, and 35 pumpkins!

Rewards:



🎃 3 pumpkins — 2024 Car Ornament.

🎃 10 pumpkins — 2024 Dog Hat.

🎃 20 pumpkins — 2024 Knife Skin.

🎃 35 pumpkins — 2025 New Reward: Weapon Camo.

The event runs until November 10 — happy hunting!

FAQ

Q: If I don’t collect all rewards by November 10, will I lose them forever?

A: No, you’ll be able to earn them again next year.

Q: I participated last year. Do I need to unlock everything again?

A: No, your previous progress is saved. You’ll continue from where you left off.

Q: I unlocked a reward but can’t find it.

A: You can activate it in Settings → Cosmetics. If the option is still unavailable, re-enter the location.

Q: Where’s the best place to find pumpkins?

A: Pumpkins spawn randomly across all locations like regular loot. However, you’ll always find one near each cult ritual site in the Forest — that’s at least four guaranteed per night raid.

Q: What does it mean that pumpkins count toward main quest progress?

A: For example, if Zakharich asks you to bring him three light bulbs, he’ll happily accept pumpkins instead during the event. This applies to all fetch-type main quests, but not side missions.

Q: I still have pumpkins from last year. Can I turn them in?

A: No, those have long since decayed and lost their anomalous properties — scientists are no longer interested in them.

Q: Are the rewards the same as last year?

A: Not entirely. A new reward has been added — a unique weapon camo unlocked last.