Bug Fixes:
Fixed the error caused by monsters failing to die .
Fixed the abnormal bug in the Ranger’s Trap skill’s paralysis build (BD).
Fixed the bug where the level-up screen freezes due to story narration or events.
Fixed the issue where resetting talents would reset all characters’ talents.
Fixed the bug where equipment disappears after replacing it.
Optimizations:
Added first-kill drops for the first BOSS in the Chapter 1 map.
Added explanatory prompts to the talent interface.
Added guidance prompts to the quest "The Silent Thunder Priest."
Optimized the description of Rune difficulty effects.
Changed files in this update