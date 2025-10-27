 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20556586 Edited 27 October 2025 – 11:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed the error caused by monsters failing to die .

  2. Fixed the abnormal bug in the Ranger’s Trap skill’s paralysis build (BD).

  3. Fixed the bug where the level-up screen freezes due to story narration or events.

  4. Fixed the issue where resetting talents would reset all characters’ talents.

  5. Fixed the bug where equipment disappears after replacing it.

Optimizations:

  1. Added first-kill drops for the first BOSS in the Chapter 1 map.

  2. Added explanatory prompts to the talent interface.

  3. Added guidance prompts to the quest "The Silent Thunder Priest."

  4. Optimized the description of Rune difficulty effects.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3419291
