27 October 2025 Build 20556482 Edited 27 October 2025 – 10:19:28 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

I hope you are all well at the start of autumn. The season of rain, mist, dark romanticism and hot chocolate. Actually, there's no such thing as a season for hot chocolate.

I am thrilled to announce that a great update will be released for BLACKSHARD in about 10 days. Here's what it features:

- A switch to Unreal 5.6 to stabilise the game and fix the save/load crash issue.

- A major overhaul of the game's optimisation.

- Additional stuff hidden in the depths of the Labyrinth.

Most of it is already available for testing on the Steam Beta branch. There's no need to rush if you want to enjoy it in its final form, but if you're experiencing crashes when loading saves and just want to check that everything runs smoothly with the upcoming update, feel free to test it! If you're one of those adventurers, please give us your feedback on Discord.

Until the release, take care! See you soon!

