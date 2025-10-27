Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where Arson and other skills triggering simultaneously could occasionally freeze the current turn.

Fixed the problem where hero units could be purchased multiple times.

Fixed the issue where Kai could not restore summoned units via treasures after losing them.

Fixed the incorrect idle animation for one of Kai’s summoned units.

Fixed the problem where Theo Field prevented status effects from being applied to other units or the ground.

Fixed the issue where upgrade tabs failed to lock correctly.