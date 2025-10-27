 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20556337 Edited 27 October 2025 – 11:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added local 2 player mode

  • Added lane opacity slider in settings to replace the hide lanes toggle

  • Fixed bug where music videos didn't play when you restart a song

  • Fixed bug with audio visualiser not changing colour properly

Changed files in this update

