Hello, Dear Adventurers,
In this update, I added every bug fix, feature, and optimization I did for the full game. Though you will only have the first 2 dungeons and the first tier of items and %20 of the rooms available.
Though if you want to join the open beta, you can request it on the game's page here. (I'm planning to give away keys to random people who filled out the beta feedback form after playing the game):
FEATURES:
Every update, that I posted here for the full game. But as I said, only the first 2 dungeons. So, new characters, new items, new rooms, new traps, and much more!
BUG FIXES: (This list is only 1/10 of all bug fixes, there's more that I didn't noted)
Arachnophobia mode needs some work. Right now it's not helpful at all. Consider changing the spiders into something that actually doesn't look like a spider at all, a cube for example.
Missing item names.
max lvl flashlight not working properly?
dynamite, insect repeller and map creator have the same icon.
all lvl 2 and lvl 3 items are missing descriptions; map creator, dynamite and insect repeller on all levels are missing descriptions.
Medikits are overlapping on spawn
The game froze on loading screen (the one that loads up a map) after one player joined my lobby and another left. Additionaly, the player card of the teammate who left did not disappear.
Enemies spawning right in front of me
Spectating camera turns 90 degrees while the spectated enters the body of water
It seems like the ceiling spikes deal no damage as the player's camera passes through them
An enemy spawned behind me and he was stuck in the ground
Reflections on flat surfaces (like the ceiling here) make the lighting look broken
The piano keeps playing, even though I walked away from it
Weird placement of the firethrower statue, it blocks the doorway
There are stars above the head of my teammate, even though he's dead
I feel like the game is heavily unbalanced, as there are moments (even on the tougher levels) when you can find the treasure without much problem, however, more often than not, you're swarmed with various strong enemies and you're set up for failure. If you add the traps and debuffs your character gets hit with to the equation, the game becomes unplayable in some scenarios, which causes much frustration. EDIT: Will do
2/3 players (host included) can't see anything besides light and colors (reproduced after relaunching the game)
male's model feet are glitching outside of shoes
Buggy terrain on the platforms in this puzzle room.
Missing ceiling.
Other players' names show up as "Player" on the letter where you sign up as ready (for the guest)
it's possible to get stuck in the pool by the final treasure on level "temple of the sacred waters"
After I got stuck in the water on the level, others in my party left after picking up the treasure, when back in lobby my screen was still shaking. When we started a new level the screen was still shaking
