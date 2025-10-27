Hello, Dear Adventurers,

In this update, I added every bug fix, feature, and optimization I did for the full game. Though you will only have the first 2 dungeons and the first tier of items and %20 of the rooms available.

Though if you want to join the open beta, you can request it on the game's page here. (I'm planning to give away keys to random people who filled out the beta feedback form after playing the game):

FEATURES:

Every update, that I posted here for the full game. But as I said, only the first 2 dungeons. So, new characters, new items, new rooms, new traps, and much more!

BUG FIXES: (This list is only 1/10 of all bug fixes, there's more that I didn't noted)