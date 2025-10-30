👻 EcoGnomix Halloween Patch Notes 🎃

Balance

Forest Boss HP reduced from 120 → 90



Food & Wood rations now scale with the number of failed attempts. If you were stuck before, it’s your time to shine, gnome hero!



Bugfixes



Fixed a Unity security issue



🦇 Halloween decorations (available Oct 29–Nov 11):

Bat nests for Benjamin to finally enjoy life above ground



Small ghosts hovering through your village



Gothic fences and lanterns to craft cozy–spooky gardens



💜 Untold Tales 5th Anniversary Sale

