Take a look at the decorations and check out the patch notes below for more:
👻 EcoGnomix Halloween Patch Notes 🎃
Balance
- Forest Boss HP reduced from 120 → 90
- Food & Wood rations now scale with the number of failed attempts. If you were stuck before, it’s your time to shine, gnome hero!
Bugfixes
- Fixed a Unity security issue
🦇 Halloween decorations (available Oct 29–Nov 11):
- Bat nests for Benjamin to finally enjoy life above ground
- Small ghosts hovering through your village
- Gothic fences and lanterns to craft cozy–spooky gardens
💜 Untold Tales 5th Anniversary Sale
We’re also celebrating 5 years of our publisher, Untold Tales! 🥳
Join the celebration and grab EcoGnomix and other Untold Tales games at a discount here:
👉 https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/untoldtales/sale/untoldtalesale25
Changed files in this update