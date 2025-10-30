 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20556323 Edited 30 October 2025 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The EcoGnomix Halloween Patch brings new spooky decor (available Oct 29–Nov 11), balance tweaks for the forest boss, and scaled rations to help every player triumph this season!

Take a look at the decorations and check out the patch notes below for more:



👻 EcoGnomix Halloween Patch Notes 🎃



Balance



  • Forest Boss HP reduced from 120 → 90
  • Food & Wood rations now scale with the number of failed attempts. If you were stuck before, it’s your time to shine, gnome hero!


Bugfixes


  • Fixed a Unity security issue


🦇 Halloween decorations (available Oct 29–Nov 11):



  • Bat nests for Benjamin to finally enjoy life above ground
  • Small ghosts hovering through your village
  • Gothic fences and lanterns to craft cozy–spooky gardens





💜 Untold Tales 5th Anniversary Sale



We’re also celebrating 5 years of our publisher, Untold Tales! 🥳
Join the celebration and grab EcoGnomix and other Untold Tales games at a discount here:
👉 https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/untoldtales/sale/untoldtalesale25

Changed files in this update

Depot 2473641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link