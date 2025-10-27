Bug Fixes : - Gameplay : the jump at the net could be done in the wrong direction when trying to reach a very crossed ball

- World Tour : going to the Load or Save screen with Modded Tour bases could lead to corrupted draws, leading in turn to corrupted rankings

- Animation : the player could still weirdly rotate sometimes (and I'm still not sure I caught all cases... :fear: )

- Modding : lowered the corruption chance from entering and exiting the Mod Management menu before the Mod updates are applied