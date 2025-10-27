 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 911 Operator Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20556319 Edited 27 October 2025 – 10:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes :

- Gameplay : the jump at the net could be done in the wrong direction when trying to reach a very crossed ball
- World Tour : going to the Load or Save screen with Modded Tour bases could lead to corrupted draws, leading in turn to corrupted rankings
- Animation : the player could still weirdly rotate sometimes (and I'm still not sure I caught all cases... :fear: )
- Modding : lowered the corruption chance from entering and exiting the Mod Management menu before the Mod updates are applied

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Tennis Elbow 4 - MacOS Depot 760642
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link