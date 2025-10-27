v0.00.011
･ Implemented the 3D viewer for Soul Coins.
･ Added Player Alerts settings to the Options menu.
･ For game controllers, Punch and Slash are now separate: Punch = Left Button, Slash = Down Button.
･ With a mouse, short-click for Punch and long-press for Slash.
Added a new 3D viewer for Soul Coins.
