27 October 2025 Build 20556250 Edited 27 October 2025 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.00.011
･ Implemented the 3D viewer for Soul Coins.
･ Added Player Alerts settings to the Options menu.
･ For game controllers, Punch and Slash are now separate: Punch = Left Button, Slash = Down Button.
･ With a mouse, short-click for Punch and long-press for Slash.

