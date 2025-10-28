One year of mayhem.

And hopefully more to come.



To properly celebrate this event, it is time to shout out the top players worldwide! Your reward will be the eternal glory of being included in this post.

Top 3 beer drinkers:

#1 "hotdevils" crushing the competition with a staggering number of 5663 beverages enjoyed. Congratulations for the achievement!

#2 "Asia Mies" with a respectable score of 4773 drinks downed.

#3 "In5anedad" with 3368 enjoyed beverages.



Additionally shout out to the top Zombie Mode players:

" Commercial ", wave 69 (nice) in NFD_DarkForest

" 𝖗𝖎𝖓 " and " Brulle ", wave 45 in NFD_MilitaryCamp

" xDeimos ", wave 26 in NFD_WinterFarm

"Al´Thaiì" and "KurtZ", wave 20 in NFD_WinterHell

Congratulations!

Patch notes:

New map: FFA_Highway

Speeding NPC cars which can drive over players Additional Cars added to FFA_House and FFA_WinterRentalCabin

New weapons

Random hat option for every game Additionally bots now wear a random hat unlocked by the server host

Anniversary shirt design for Jape

Thanks for every single player so far who has launched the game. Cheers!