27 October 2025
Hello Magic Headmasters! Our Magic Academy simulation management game—Arcana Academy—has officially joined the Steam Scream Fest. Let's spend this unforgettable event together in the Ancient Ruins!

The game is still on its launch discount! If you're interested, why not give it a try?

On the game's second map, "Ancient Ruins", you can summon and train special races—Vampire and Werewolf—and experience their unique stories!

P.S. To unlock the "Ancient Ruins" map, you need to upgrade your academy prestige to "Advanced Magic Academy I" in "Elf Forest".

The new map will also feature new monsters, Pumpkin Knight and Skeleton, so headmasters, please be careful!

Welcome all headmasters to join our official group. Wish you all a great time in the game!

