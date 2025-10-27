 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20555956 Edited 27 October 2025 – 18:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone 

The spooky season is here, and Hexbound is in for a haunted update! 🎃

 

This is the first time Hexbound’s cosy house is getting a décor update, and we’re so excited to share it with you. Bring your favourite hot drink and solve puzzles from our new Halloween-inspired cosy room.

 

Since this is our very first Halloween update, Hexbound is getting a *very spooky* 66% off sale, running from today until November 10th! 👻

 

We’ve kept the cosy vibes alive, so nothing’s too spooky, just enough to set the mood.

