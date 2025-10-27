Hi! This update is mostly about graphics: Armada reworked pretty much everything in the game: weapons, maps and other stuff. Myself was focused on performance so that the Tournament Mode can handle 200+ players.
Here is the complete changelog:
-- MAPS --
new arena (arena redone from scratch)
Atoll (brand new)
Training Arena (for practice)
Market got the last decoration touches
-- WEAPON DESIGN --
All weapons have been redesigned, with better animations, and the dagger is now a spear.
Go check them ingame!
-- OPTIMIZATIONS --
- tournament mode can now handle 250 players
- use less gpu memory
- use less disk space
- various net bandwidth usage improvement
- fix a big perf issue with water rendering + msaa
- loading time improvements
-- GAMEPLAY CHANGES --
- axe: a bit less bouncy
- axe: cooldown 1,150s => 1,0s
- axe: fully charged from start.
- arrow: cooldown 0.5s => 0.75s
- dagger/spear: the hit is coming more from the center of the screen.
- water move penalty: 0.25 => 0.375 (less slow down)
-- OTHER CHANGES --
- can skip outro menu: if all players are ready, it goes to next round quicker.
- avoid huge spectator list, show 5 spectators per row
- added lower graphics settings for low-end computers
- new menu
- can play matches: ie multiple rounds (bo3 bo5 etc) (team mode match is still WIP, FFA is working properly)
- solo mode: play a match of 4 rounds instead of a tournament, remove medals temporarily
- some crash fixes
See you!
