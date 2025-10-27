Hi! This update is mostly about graphics: Armada reworked pretty much everything in the game: weapons, maps and other stuff. Myself was focused on performance so that the Tournament Mode can handle 200+ players.

Here is the complete changelog:

-- MAPS --

new arena (arena redone from scratch)

Atoll (brand new)

Training Arena (for practice)

Market got the last decoration touches -- WEAPON DESIGN -- All weapons have been redesigned, with better animations, and the dagger is now a spear. Go check them ingame! -- OPTIMIZATIONS -- - tournament mode can now handle 250 players - use less gpu memory - use less disk space - various net bandwidth usage improvement - fix a big perf issue with water rendering + msaa - loading time improvements -- GAMEPLAY CHANGES -- - axe: a bit less bouncy - axe: cooldown 1,150s => 1,0s - axe: fully charged from start. - arrow: cooldown 0.5s => 0.75s - dagger/spear: the hit is coming more from the center of the screen. - water move penalty: 0.25 => 0.375 (less slow down) -- OTHER CHANGES --

- can skip outro menu: if all players are ready, it goes to next round quicker.

- avoid huge spectator list, show 5 spectators per row

- added lower graphics settings for low-end computers

- new menu

- can play matches: ie multiple rounds (bo3 bo5 etc) (team mode match is still WIP, FFA is working properly)

- solo mode: play a match of 4 rounds instead of a tournament, remove medals temporarily

- some crash fixes

See you!