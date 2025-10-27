 Skip to content
Major 27 October 2025 Build 20555849
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi! This update is mostly about graphics: Armada reworked pretty much everything in the game: weapons, maps and other stuff. Myself was focused on performance so that the Tournament Mode can handle 200+ players.

Here is the complete changelog:

-- MAPS --

  • new arena (arena redone from scratch)

  • Atoll (brand new)

  • Training Arena (for practice)

  • Market got the last decoration touches

    -- WEAPON DESIGN --

    All weapons have been redesigned, with better animations, and the dagger is now a spear.

    Go check them ingame!

    -- OPTIMIZATIONS --

    - tournament mode can now handle 250 players

    - use less gpu memory

    - use less disk space

    - various net bandwidth usage improvement

    - fix a big perf issue with water rendering + msaa

    - loading time improvements

    -- GAMEPLAY CHANGES --

    - axe: a bit less bouncy

    - axe: cooldown 1,150s => 1,0s

    - axe: fully charged from start.

    - arrow: cooldown 0.5s => 0.75s

    - dagger/spear: the hit is coming more from the center of the screen.

    - water move penalty: 0.25 => 0.375 (less slow down)

    -- OTHER CHANGES --

- can skip outro menu: if all players are ready, it goes to next round quicker.

- avoid huge spectator list, show 5 spectators per row

- added lower graphics settings for low-end computers

- new menu

- can play matches: ie multiple rounds (bo3 bo5 etc) (team mode match is still WIP, FFA is working properly)

- solo mode: play a match of 4 rounds instead of a tournament, remove medals temporarily

- some crash fixes

See you!

