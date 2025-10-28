 Skip to content
Major 28 October 2025 Build 20555806 Edited 28 October 2025 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

You asked for it, here it is. The game is now available in the following languages:

  • Simplified Chinese

  • Japanese

  • German

  • Brazilian Portugese

  • French

I've also fixed a couple bugs:

  • Fixed bug where lumberjacks would cut sapling that is not the lowest base tier.

  • Introduced a save file backup to reduce chances of save file corruption.

  • Having a savefile corruption now enables a special tool to give progression back.

Finally, I had to remove the demo because it was complicated to keep two versions of the game up to date. Sorry about that. Don't hesitate to use the 2 hour refund Steam policy if you want to try the game.

