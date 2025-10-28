You asked for it, here it is. The game is now available in the following languages:

Simplified Chinese

Japanese

German

Brazilian Portugese

French

I've also fixed a couple bugs:

Fixed bug where lumberjacks would cut sapling that is not the lowest base tier.

Introduced a save file backup to reduce chances of save file corruption.

Having a savefile corruption now enables a special tool to give progression back.

Finally, I had to remove the demo because it was complicated to keep two versions of the game up to date. Sorry about that. Don't hesitate to use the 2 hour refund Steam policy if you want to try the game.