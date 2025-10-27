 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20555787 Edited 27 October 2025 – 11:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A quick update:

  • Added V-Sync to reduce screen tearing on some monitors.

  • Minor performance and stability improvements.

Thank you to players who mentioned tearing in reviews - your feedback helps shape these updates.

