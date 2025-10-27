A quick update:
Added V-Sync to reduce screen tearing on some monitors.
Minor performance and stability improvements.
Thank you to players who mentioned tearing in reviews - your feedback helps shape these updates.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
A quick update:
Added V-Sync to reduce screen tearing on some monitors.
Minor performance and stability improvements.
Thank you to players who mentioned tearing in reviews - your feedback helps shape these updates.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update