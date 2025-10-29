Thanks to all our Breachers we were able to find a lot of fixes, and fast! Version 1.11.1 of Pacific Drive is now available on PlayStation, and PC.

Version 1.11.1 - Highlights

We've implemented a lot of fixes for softlocks and progression blocking issues have been solved

Bug and UX Fixes

Fixed a rare crash that would occur when attempting to save a game that had a large or older save file

Fixed a softlock in early Whispers in the Woods mission when breaking down attuned car parts and not having enough materials to craft more. If your save is currently in this state, new attuned parts should appear from the pneumatube next to the route planner.

Fixed a softlock in base game tutorial where tires would sometimes obtain extra unintended status effects.

Fixed a softlock in base game tutorial that would prevent player from using the route planner in certain circumstances.

Improvements have been made to alleviate fog flickering on consoles however this will slightly impact render resolution on affected platforms. A fix for the render resolution changes is already planned for a future patch.

We’ve taken steps to prevent players from stumbling into an issue with Whispers in the Woods where they cannot properly progress through the game after the first Altar of Passage. We are still actively investigating instances of this issue for existing players



Ongoing Performance Issues

We’re aware of certain players experiencing performance problems on multiple platforms. We are actively investigating these issues; however we do want to remind console players of the existence of performance mode. For players on the Xbox series S we highly advise this to be enabled.

One specific outstanding issue is a lack of PC shader caching. While this hot fix does not contain improvements in that area, we do have a fix ready to be deployed in the near future which should alleviate those problems.

Known Issues