This NosWheel has two stages and lots of prizes in store for you, including the brand-new Spirit Guide Costume Set! Spin the wheel with two stages between 29th October (11 AM) and 3rd November (11 AM CET) and pick up one of many amazing items!
Luck in Two Stages
This special Wheel of Fortune has two stages, each of which has fantastic prizes in store for you. Spin the wheel for 20 NosDollars in stage 1, collect four keys in stage 1, and you’ll have the chance to try your luck in stage 2 for 15 minutes. There are extra special treasures waiting for you in stage 2. Each spin in stage 2 costs 70 NosDollars and you’ll have a higher chance of better prizes.
Prizes in Stage 2:
- Spirit Guide Costume Set
- Pharaoh Costume Set
- Easter Monarch Costume Set
- Tiny Terror Costume Set
- Floral Weapon Skin Chest
- Dragon Card Protection Scroll (Premium)
- Lower SP Protection Scroll (Premium)
- Higher SP Protection Scroll (Premium)
- ... and much more!
Prizes in Stage 1:
- Big Rocketeer Bundle
- Floral Weapon Skin Chest
- Dino Costume Set
- 5x Dragon Card Protection Scroll
- 5x Lower SP Protection Scroll
- 5x Higher SP Protection Scroll
- Mother Nature’s Rune Pack
- Equipment Protection Scroll
- ... and much more!
Spirit Guide Costume effects:
- Damage to monsters is increased by 5%
- Increases champion XP by 20%
- Movement speed +1
- Increases all attacks by 7%
Spirit Guide Hat effects:
- All elemental resistances are increased by 5
- Increases all attacks by 10%
- Increases maximum HP by 3,000
- Chance of suffering critical hits is reduced by 10%
Set effects:
- Increases champion XP by 50%
- Movement speed +1
- When you attack, you have a 5% chance to apply the Possession debuff to your opponent
- When attacking, you have an 8% chance to get the Spiritual Blessing buff
- On attack there is a 10% chance of increasing the equipped fairy’s element by 60
Possession Debuff
- Level 4 debuff
- Duration: 5 seconds
- All elemental resistances are decreased by 5
- Movement speed is decreased by 3
Spiritual Blessing Buff
- Level 10 buff
- Duration: 5 seconds
- Skill can be used once without cooldown
Remember you’ve got to spin it to win it!
The NosTale Team
