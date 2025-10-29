Luck in Two Stages

Spirit Guide Costume Set



Pharaoh Costume Set



Easter Monarch Costume Set



Tiny Terror Costume Set



Floral Weapon Skin Chest



Dragon Card Protection Scroll (Premium)



Lower SP Protection Scroll (Premium)



Higher SP Protection Scroll (Premium)



... and much more!



Big Rocketeer Bundle



Floral Weapon Skin Chest



Dino Costume Set



5x Dragon Card Protection Scroll



5x Lower SP Protection Scroll



5x Higher SP Protection Scroll



Mother Nature’s Rune Pack



Equipment Protection Scroll



... and much more!



Damage to monsters is increased by 5%



Increases champion XP by 20%



Movement speed +1



Increases all attacks by 7%



All elemental resistances are increased by 5



Increases all attacks by 10%



Increases maximum HP by 3,000



Chance of suffering critical hits is reduced by 10%



Increases champion XP by 50%



Movement speed +1



When you attack, you have a 5% chance to apply the Possession debuff to your opponent



When attacking, you have an 8% chance to get the Spiritual Blessing buff



On attack there is a 10% chance of increasing the equipped fairy’s element by 60



Level 4 debuff



Duration: 5 seconds



All elemental resistances are decreased by 5



Movement speed is decreased by 3



Level 10 buff



Duration: 5 seconds



Skill can be used once without cooldown



This NosWheel has two stages and lots of prizes in store for you, including the! Spin the wheel with two stages betweenand pick up one of many amazing items!This special Wheel of Fortune has two stages, each of which has fantastic prizes in store for you. Spin the wheel for 20 NosDollars in stage 1, collectin stage 1, and you’ll have the chance to try your luck in stage 2 for. There are extra special treasures waiting for you in stage 2. Each spin in stage 2 costs 70 NosDollars and you’ll have aRemember you’ve got to spin it to win it!The NosTale Team