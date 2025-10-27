- Level 1 spawn now always starts in the center of the map to reduce confusion about movement options.
- Reworked Level 1 layout to lower the amount of impassable tiles.
- Reduced base movement cost ranges and prepared map layouts for upcoming ecosystem changes.
- Memory fading is now turn-based: Warning state: 1 tile fades at the start of each turn. Critical state: 2 tiles fade at the start of each turn.
UI & UX
- Inventory now opens on top of the radial menu for smoother interaction.
- Changed movement icon on path projection to the AP icon, better reflecting action point usage.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where holding F while clicking could incorrectly end the turn.
Changed files in this update