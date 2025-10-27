 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20555486 Edited 27 October 2025 – 09:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Gameplay & Balance

  • Level 1 spawn now always starts in the center of the map to reduce confusion about movement options.
  • Reworked Level 1 layout to lower the amount of impassable tiles.
  • Reduced base movement cost ranges and prepared map layouts for upcoming ecosystem changes.
  • Memory fading is now turn-based: Warning state: 1 tile fades at the start of each turn. Critical state: 2 tiles fade at the start of each turn.


UI & UX

  • Inventory now opens on top of the radial menu for smoother interaction.
  • Changed movement icon on path projection to the AP icon, better reflecting action point usage.


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue where holding F while clicking could incorrectly end the turn.

