Update Version: v0.13.59

Update Time: 2025/10/27 10:30 UTC

Patch Notes:

In multiple-wave battles, defeating one wave and advancing to the next will no longer advance the turn counter or make you take Fatigue damage.

The Achievements button on the main menu will now display a notification when achievements have been completed but not claimed.

Relic cards will now display appropriate UI borders according to class and tier.

Intents for enemies Mega Snowball and Mega Ooze are now shown more clearly.

Differentiated models for Shadowflower and Blooming Shadowflower to make them more distinguishable.

Improved Relic drop weighting for different classes.

Improved certain trait descriptions.

Fixed Steam Deck touchscreen unresponsiveness issues.

Fixed an issue where cards with Kill skills could not die when affected by Endless Sacrifice.

Fixed an issue where buff-tracking skills such as Assimilation and Amplifier would confer certain buffs with no effects.

Fixed an issue where, after Shapeshifting into a hero with the Heartless skill then Shapeshifting into another hero, pawns would be left unable to attack.

Fixed an issue where the graveyard indicator would not be updated when Ooze added cards to your graveyard.

Fixed an issue where Shield stacks would not display correctly when enemies summoned cards from your deck to the battlefield.

Fixed an issue where clicking and dragging cards to attack advancing enemies would cause enemies' special effect borders to display incorrectly.

Fixed issues with certain card backgrounds.