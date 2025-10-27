🕯️ The Riese Project – Prologue

Language Update: Spanish

Some stories find their own way to be told.

Today — they begin to speak in Spanish.

From the very beginning, I knew that The Riese Project had to speak not only through visuals and sound, but also through language.

That the echo of these tunnels should be understood by anyone willing to step inside.

This update is not just a new localization.

It’s another step in refining the entire system that will soon allow the game to be available in more languages.

I’m working on a translation pipeline — for both text and voice-over — that’s automated and ready to expand into additional language versions.

In the background, optimization continues.

Each update brings improvements to performance, loading, and audio quality.

The entire game has migrated from Bink Audio to RAD Audio, resulting in cleaner sound without any loss of FPS.

We’re not adding new words.

We’re giving them new life — and a wider reach.

🔧 What’s new:

full Spanish localization (interface, subtitles, dialogues)

updated all voice-over tracks (PL / EN / ES)

migration to RAD Audio – cleaner sound with the same performance

further VR optimizations and performance improvements

🌍 What’s next?

The localization system I’m building will allow the game to quickly expand into new languages.

But I don’t want to make that choice alone.

You can help decide which language comes next.

Just leave a review in your own language — even a short one.

Based on the most common languages in reviews, I’ll choose the direction of the next translation.

It will be our way of letting the echo of Riese travel further — to where it’s truly heard.

Every comment, every review — is a signal in the tunnel.

And I’m listening.

🌑 The Riese Project – Prologue remains a prologue, but with each step it becomes a more complete chapter.

Your feedback — in every language — truly shapes this project.

Thank you for being here, and for returning to Riese.

As long as the echo answers, I’ll keep going.