Following our announcement earlier this week, the October balance patch went live on October 28th. You can find the full breakdown on the balance patch here:
Dev Blog - October Balance Patch
This update delivers 14 balance changes to freshen up the meta leading into the winter expansion, expected at the end of November. Alongside these adjustments, we’ve included a variety of bug fixes, optimizations, visual upgrades, and behind-the-scenes improvements.
Card Balance Update
Nerfs
HENSCHEL HS 129
Old: Deals double damage against ground unit targets. Deployment: Fight target enemy unit.
New: Has +2 attack against ground targets. Deployment: Fight target enemy unit.
CAPITULATION
SEAHAWK
4th ALABAMA
Old: Blitz. Show when drawn: Give your units +2 attack until end of turn.
New: Blitz. Show when drawn: Give your units +1 attack until end of turn.
SABAE REGIMENT
KYOTO REGIMENT
110e RÉGIMENT MOTORISÉ
Old: Blitz. Give your units +1+1 the first time you shuffle your deck each turn.
New: Blitz. Give your other units +1+1 the first time you shuffle your deck each turn.
Buffs
CHAIN HOME
HMS FORMIDABLE
FAST HEINZ
Old: Give your German tanks in the frontline +2+1.
New: Give your German tanks +2+1.
B-17 FLYING FORTRESS
ISOLATION
LA DIVISION LECLERC
SEMOVENTE DA 75/18
Old: Heavy Armor 1. Deals double damage against tanks.
New: Blitz, Heavy Armor 1. Deals double damage against tanks.
Visual UpdatesWe’ve made two notable improvements that many of you will notice immediately: an all-new look for gold cards and a refreshed autocannon firing effect.
Gold CardsGold cards showcase prestige and dedication, and this update makes them stand out even more. Their new look introduces deeper color, richer sheen, and a more premium finish. And remember - if your whole deck is gold, your HQ becomes gold too.
Old gold card look.
New gold card look.
AutocannonsAll units with autocannons now use a new effect that better represents real autocannon fire in look and pacing.
New autocannon look.
22nd MARINES Timing UpdateThe 22nd MARINES now becomes Veteran before a Navy card is played.
This improved timing means it can benefit from effects from cards such as the USS FITCH - letting your freshly promoted Marines receive the full +2+2 Navy bonus when played from hand into a FITCH turn. This is purely a functional/timing fix and does not change the unit's cost or stats, only when the Veteran trigger applies.
Bug Fixes
Battle
- When a 58th INFANTRY REGIMENT with an active Shock ability was taken control of (using for example CONFUSION), it incorrectly gained +2 attack both when it was taken control of and again when it was returned. Fixed.
- A classified achievement was not correctly granted in all applicable circumstances. Fixed. 🤫
- Fixed inconsistencies with certain cards and deck codes.
- When an operation cost decrease of a 3rd KURE SNLF was triggered on the enemy turn, the operation cost did not correctly increase at the end of the turn. Fixed.
- When a unit was Converted (e.g. by ROUT), if an attack on another target was initiated while the Convert animation was playing, the damage of that attack was redirected to the Converted unit. Fixed.
- In some cases, when VICTORY BANNERS was played on a GREIF and another friendly unit was Converted, the GREIF unit ability incorrectly triggered on itself, causing both GREIFs operation cost to be reduced twice, with the operation cost reduction remaining even after the second GREIF was destroyed. Fixed.
- If a unit with “Your orders deal +X damage” was located on the battlefield (e.g. KAWANISHI H6K), two SEAHAWKS deployed on the opposing side did not correctly reduce the damage from incoming orders. Fixed.
- When RUSH was played on 97th RIFLES causing the 97th RIFLES to be destroyed, the damage dealt by RUSH to the enemy side was unintentionally dealt by the enemy HQ after the Destruction effect of the 97th RIFLES was completed. Fixed.
- A veteran 269th RIFLES unit ability was not correctly triggered after it was taken control of and returned (e.g. by CONFUSION). Fixed.
- A Converted unit was counted as an added unit when the Convert ability was triggered (e.g. when an OXFORD was located on the battlefield with a 123s, and a 5th BRIGADE was played, the Converted 123s was counted as added and received bonuses from OXFORD). Fixed.
- Excess damage dealt by an OT-34 that was buffed by TURNING POINT was doubled. Fixed.
- When 67th BARANOVICHI and 139. GEBIRGSJÄGER were located on the battlefield, a LIGHT INFANTRY added or deployed to the battlefield did not correctly trigger the 139. GEBIRGSJÄGER unit ability. Fixed.
- Fixed irregularity with RM ROMA causing a card at the top of the deck to not lose Navy correctly at the end of turn.
- When a 1st GRENADIER REGIMENT was located on the battlefield with a 2. MARINE DIVISION on the opposing side, a HMS SCEPTRE countermeasure triggered on the opposing side triggered the 2. MARINE DIVISION, but did not correctly trigger the 1st GRENADIER REGIMENT unit ability. Fixed.
- The YANK order ability was not correctly triggered after playing PILOT ESCAPE. Fixed.
- A “+ attack” buff (e.g. from 17th INFANTRY REGIMENT, RULE BRITANNIA, CLOSE AIR SUPPORT) played on TIGER MOTH did not show the correct attack value. Fixed.
- COMBINED ARMS gave +1+1 buff to infantry units that count as a tank instead of +2+2 (e.g. SAVOIA CAVALLERIA). Fixed.
Campaigns
- In the Theaters of War USA “Guadalcanal” Campaign mission 4 “Henderson Field”, the incorrect version of F4F-4 WILDCAT was added to the battlefield. Fixed.
Draft
- When drafting a deck, if the draft was exited before the deck was complete, the deck visible in the Draft mode menu was missing a card. Fixed.
Visual
- On PC, in certain situations, scrolling down the “Shop” menu could cause a momentary screen flicker. Fixed.
- Some emotes had an unintended semicolon in Shop images. Fixed.
- In some cases, the card collection achievement was granted when a player was very close to finishing a set collection and opened several card packs from the card set, even though the set was not fully completed. Fixed.
- On mobile devices, the USS MISSOURI had the incorrect image. Fixed.
- The counter of completed Rookie missions did not correctly update after completing the necessary Rookie missions until after the game was restarted. Fixed.
- Fixed incorrect animation when an order with the “Choose One” ability was Converted by the HMS SCEPTRE countermeasure.
That’s all for now - thank you to everyone who reports issues and helps us keep improving the game!
Keep your eyes peeled for news on the upcoming Winter Expansion!
