New tasks, new bosses and a bunch of new items!

The biggest part of this update is the new Valley of the Gods boss, Mesines. Most of the new content in this update is in some way connected to it, either in the form of equipment or necessary preparations. Preparing to successfully fight Mesines takes a considerable amount of time, but if you commit and succeed, you'll have a chance of finding Otherworldly ore, which is used to create new Otherworldly armour with the smithing skill.

On another note, don't forget that from midnight UTC, completionist capes will start requiring the Exterminating skill as well. You'll be unable to equip existing completionist capes if you don't meet the Exterminating level requirement for them.

Onto the patch notes!

Exterminating Exterminating mastery capes have been released. Fighting your Exterminating assignments will raise your damage output by 6%, 12%, 18% and 24% respectively when equipped Exterminating enchantments have been added. Similar to mastery capes, they also boost your damage output against active assignments. Boosts are 1.5%, 3% and 5% for Common, Rare and Exceptional enchantments Exterminating crates can now be purchased with Exterminating points or found from Exterminating demi-bosses. More on those below

Exterminating demi-bosses Grimwark Level 110 Exterminating requirement Drops Grimwark's sigil, which is used together with Bulwark shield to create the Grimwark's shield with Smithing - a new BiS offensive melee shield Otherworldly executioner Level 115 Exterminating requirement Drops Otherworldly coreplate, which is used together with a Dragonscale shield to create Otherworldly dragonscale shield - a very powerful shield against dragons of all types. When equipped, raise your damage against dragons by 20%

New Valley of the Gods boss, Mesines An extremely strong dragon that'll put your defensive abilities to the test Uses both melee and a dragonfire magic based attack. The dragonfire attack has a chance of one hitting anyone not using dragonfire protection (dragonfire potions) Weaknesses 20% damage boost from Otherworldly dragon slayer crossbow 20% damage boost from Otherworldly dragonscale shield Drops Otherworldly ore Available as a weekly quest as well

New tasks and quests Ignis log Requires level 105 Woodcutting Ignis heartwood Requires level 105 Carpentry & x3 Ignis log Smoldering mushroom Requires level 105 Foraging Sunfire seed Requires level 105 Farming Produces x5 Sunfire berries Dragonfire potion Requires level 105 Brewing Blocks 75% of dragonfire damage Costs x5 Ignis heartwood x30 Smoldering mushroom x10 Sunfire berries x100 Otherworldly essence Sunfire summit Requires level 105 Agility Unlike other courses, this one has an item reward: Sunfire seeds Provides slightly less experience per hour than the previous course due to its lucrative item reward Not a new task, but Ancient tribe has received a new item in its loot table, the Ancient crossbow string. This is one of the item requirements to create the new Otherworldly dragon slayer crossbow

New items Otherworldly key Obtainable from Exterminating crates and needed to fight Mesines Untradeable Exterminating crate Drops 5% chance to find an Otherworldly key Various supplies. Seeds, leather, arrows and such Obtaining Bought from the Exterminating shop for 100 Exterminating points. Purchasable at most 70 times per week Exterminating demi-bosses (Drake & stronger) have a low chance of dropping them Untradeable Otherworldly ore Obtainable as a very rare drop by killing the new boss, Mesines Otherworldly bar Requires a smithing level of 102 and the following items: 1x Otherworldly ore 2x Astronomical ore 10,000x meteorite ore 5,000x titanium ore Otherworldly helmet Requires a smithing level of 104 and the following items: 2x Otherworldly bar 1x Astronomical helmet Otherworldly platebody Requires a smithing level of 110 and the following items: 6x Otherworldly bar 1x Astronomical platebody Otherworldly platelegs Requires a smithing level of 108 and the following items: 4x Otherworldly bar 1x Astronomical platelegs Otherworldly shield Requires a smithing level of 106 and the following items: 4x Otherworldly bar 1x Astronomical shield Otherworldly dragonscale shield Creation requires a Smithing level of 112 and a Crafting level of 110 Requires an Otherworldly coreplate (from Otherworldly executioner) and a Dragonscale shield Provides a 20% damage boost against dragons Otherworldly dragon slayer crossbow (shortened Otherworldly DS crossbow) Created in the Item creation tab Requires an Otherworldly crossbow, Dragonslayer crossbow and an Ancient crossbow string (obtainable from Plundering the Ancient tribe) Requires level 115 in Smithing, Crafting and Archery Provides a 20% damage boost against dragons Retains the effects of Dragonslayer crossbow and Otherworldly crossbow Grimwark's shield Created in the Item creation tab Requires 1x bulwark shield and 1x Grimwark's sigil Requires level 105 in Smithing, Crafting and Defence Stats similar to the Bulwark shield, but better. Best-in-slot melee strength

Reckoning of the Gods changes Monsters can now drop the Otherworldly gem You now have a low chance of plundering basilisk and Astronomical gear Warrior belt was appearing more often than it should have

A new tab was added to the bottom of the activity list, called "Item creation" The goal of this tab is to have a single place for all miscellaneous item creation tasks that have versatile requirements The Primeval fangblade, Divine hide buckler and Naga's blessed crown tasks were moved from the Smithing page to this tab



Smaller changes

One of my personal favourites, pressing the small button next to the "Activities" text on the left no longer opens a popup displaying available activities. Instead, it'll show activities below in a compact way so that you can see all available activities at once without needing to scroll. This setting is remembered and persists between sessions

To better control the currently massive influx of chests of all types and to return to their original goal of being items that you have to obtain via skilling, you no longer receive any chests from Reckoning of the Gods and no Exceptional chests from combat. Common and rare chests are still available via combat for enchantments to not be too big of a drag early game

The Valley of the Gods bosses now drop less gold than before. Their drop tables are already lucrative and we should aim to decrease gold influx where we can

Brewing tasks were slightly visually modified to be more compact and fit more item costs

Loot is now aggregated when opening multiple chests to reduce the amount of item entries you have to look at

Items powerful against specific monsters now display their damage boost percentage in their item description

Items in the Item creation tab can no longer be produced in double with Smithing gloves

Kronos' book was renamed to Book of Kronos

Attempting to enter Kronos' lobby without a Book of Kronos now gives a more informative error message about obtaining said books

Received clan credits from Skilling party is now multiplied by amount of tickets used

Sobek kill count now counts towards RotG entry requirement

Potato seeds were replaced with Tomato seeds in the Ancient tribe drop table

Bug Fixes