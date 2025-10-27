New tasks, new bosses and a bunch of new items!
The biggest part of this update is the new Valley of the Gods boss, Mesines. Most of the new content in this update is in some way connected to it, either in the form of equipment or necessary preparations. Preparing to successfully fight Mesines takes a considerable amount of time, but if you commit and succeed, you'll have a chance of finding Otherworldly ore, which is used to create new Otherworldly armour with the smithing skill.
On another note, don't forget that from midnight UTC, completionist capes will start requiring the Exterminating skill as well. You'll be unable to equip existing completionist capes if you don't meet the Exterminating level requirement for them.
Onto the patch notes!
Exterminating
Exterminating mastery capes have been released. Fighting your Exterminating assignments will raise your damage output by 6%, 12%, 18% and 24% respectively when equipped
Exterminating enchantments have been added. Similar to mastery capes, they also boost your damage output against active assignments. Boosts are 1.5%, 3% and 5% for Common, Rare and Exceptional enchantments
Exterminating crates can now be purchased with Exterminating points or found from Exterminating demi-bosses. More on those below
Exterminating demi-bosses
Grimwark
Level 110 Exterminating requirement
Drops Grimwark's sigil, which is used together with Bulwark shield to create the Grimwark's shield with Smithing - a new BiS offensive melee shield
Otherworldly executioner
Level 115 Exterminating requirement
Drops Otherworldly coreplate, which is used together with a Dragonscale shield to create Otherworldly dragonscale shield - a very powerful shield against dragons of all types. When equipped, raise your damage against dragons by 20%
New Valley of the Gods boss, Mesines
An extremely strong dragon that'll put your defensive abilities to the test
Uses both melee and a dragonfire magic based attack. The dragonfire attack has a chance of one hitting anyone not using dragonfire protection (dragonfire potions)
Weaknesses
20% damage boost from Otherworldly dragon slayer crossbow
20% damage boost from Otherworldly dragonscale shield
Drops Otherworldly ore
Available as a weekly quest as well
New tasks and quests
Ignis log
Requires level 105 Woodcutting
Ignis heartwood
Requires level 105 Carpentry & x3 Ignis log
Smoldering mushroom
Requires level 105 Foraging
Sunfire seed
Requires level 105 Farming
Produces x5 Sunfire berries
Dragonfire potion
Requires level 105 Brewing
Blocks 75% of dragonfire damage
Costs
x5 Ignis heartwood
x30 Smoldering mushroom
x10 Sunfire berries
x100 Otherworldly essence
Sunfire summit
Requires level 105 Agility
Unlike other courses, this one has an item reward: Sunfire seeds
Provides slightly less experience per hour than the previous course due to its lucrative item reward
Not a new task, but Ancient tribe has received a new item in its loot table, the Ancient crossbow string. This is one of the item requirements to create the new Otherworldly dragon slayer crossbow
New items
Otherworldly key
Obtainable from Exterminating crates and needed to fight Mesines
Untradeable
Exterminating crate
Drops
5% chance to find an Otherworldly key
Various supplies. Seeds, leather, arrows and such
Obtaining
Bought from the Exterminating shop for 100 Exterminating points. Purchasable at most 70 times per week
Exterminating demi-bosses (Drake & stronger) have a low chance of dropping them
Untradeable
Otherworldly ore
Obtainable as a very rare drop by killing the new boss, Mesines
Otherworldly bar
Requires a smithing level of 102 and the following items:
1x Otherworldly ore
2x Astronomical ore
10,000x meteorite ore
5,000x titanium ore
Otherworldly helmet
Requires a smithing level of 104 and the following items:
2x Otherworldly bar
1x Astronomical helmet
Otherworldly platebody
Requires a smithing level of 110 and the following items:
6x Otherworldly bar
1x Astronomical platebody
Otherworldly platelegs
Requires a smithing level of 108 and the following items:
4x Otherworldly bar
1x Astronomical platelegs
Otherworldly shield
Requires a smithing level of 106 and the following items:
4x Otherworldly bar
1x Astronomical shield
Otherworldly dragonscale shield
Creation requires a Smithing level of 112 and a Crafting level of 110
Requires an Otherworldly coreplate (from Otherworldly executioner) and a Dragonscale shield
Provides a 20% damage boost against dragons
Otherworldly dragon slayer crossbow (shortened Otherworldly DS crossbow)
Created in the Item creation tab
Requires an Otherworldly crossbow, Dragonslayer crossbow and an Ancient crossbow string (obtainable from Plundering the Ancient tribe)
Requires level 115 in Smithing, Crafting and Archery
Provides a 20% damage boost against dragons
Retains the effects of Dragonslayer crossbow and Otherworldly crossbow
Grimwark's shield
Created in the Item creation tab
Requires 1x bulwark shield and 1x Grimwark's sigil
Requires level 105 in Smithing, Crafting and Defence
Stats similar to the Bulwark shield, but better. Best-in-slot melee strength
Reckoning of the Gods changes
Monsters can now drop the Otherworldly gem
You now have a low chance of plundering basilisk and Astronomical gear
Warrior belt was appearing more often than it should have
A new tab was added to the bottom of the activity list, called "Item creation"
The goal of this tab is to have a single place for all miscellaneous item creation tasks that have versatile requirements
The Primeval fangblade, Divine hide buckler and Naga's blessed crown tasks were moved from the Smithing page to this tab
Smaller changes
One of my personal favourites, pressing the small button next to the "Activities" text on the left no longer opens a popup displaying available activities. Instead, it'll show activities below in a compact way so that you can see all available activities at once without needing to scroll. This setting is remembered and persists between sessions
To better control the currently massive influx of chests of all types and to return to their original goal of being items that you have to obtain via skilling, you no longer receive any chests from Reckoning of the Gods and no Exceptional chests from combat. Common and rare chests are still available via combat for enchantments to not be too big of a drag early game
The Valley of the Gods bosses now drop less gold than before. Their drop tables are already lucrative and we should aim to decrease gold influx where we can
Brewing tasks were slightly visually modified to be more compact and fit more item costs
Loot is now aggregated when opening multiple chests to reduce the amount of item entries you have to look at
Items powerful against specific monsters now display their damage boost percentage in their item description
Items in the Item creation tab can no longer be produced in double with Smithing gloves
Kronos' book was renamed to Book of Kronos
Attempting to enter Kronos' lobby without a Book of Kronos now gives a more informative error message about obtaining said books
Received clan credits from Skilling party is now multiplied by amount of tickets used
Sobek kill count now counts towards RotG entry requirement
Potato seeds were replaced with Tomato seeds in the Ancient tribe drop table
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where auto exterminating would cause your loot info to be inflated visually as your kills and loot were getting incorrectly multiplied
You're now able to interact with chests even if your inventory is full
Fixed a few items not being sorted correctly in the inventory
The item info popup when hovering quest item requirements no longer goes as far away
