 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 911 Operator RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20555238 Edited 27 October 2025 – 08:39:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
⚔️ Asterion — Major Update ⚡️

The Labyrinth just got deeper.
We’ve released a huge update packed with new features and improvements 👇

🌀 New Tutorial (Tartarus) — A playable section where players can learn the controls and understand the full gameplay loop.

💬 Narration System — Theseus and Ariadne now speak to each other, comment on your actions, reveal story hints, and guide you through the maze.

🏛️ New HUB Area — Before every run, you can:
 • Buy supplies (arrows, potions)
 • Choose among three different swords
 • Train freely in the combat field
 • Receive a Blessing, a passive power-up for your next run

⚙️ New Settings Options —
 • Choose between Target System or Free Combat
 • Decide whether to auto-skip or manually skip dialogues

💨 Combat Update — The DASH has been reintegrated!
Now both DASH and SHIELD co-exist, allowing for faster, more tactical gameplay.

🧵 Golden Thread Update — The thread now becomes reddish as you get closer to the Minotaur’s lair…

🔥 Run Improvements —
 • Larger and more varied rooms
 • Automatic lighting when entering large enemy areas
 • Destructibles now drop coins, potions, or arrows

👹 New Enemies & Bosses —
 • Completely redesigned enemy roster
 • Two new minibosses
 • A fully reworked Asterion, now with two phases

We can’t wait to hear your feedback — this is just the beginning.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3790992
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link