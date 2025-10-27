⚔️ Asterion — Major Update ⚡️



The Labyrinth just got deeper.

We’ve released a huge update packed with new features and improvements 👇



🌀 New Tutorial (Tartarus) — A playable section where players can learn the controls and understand the full gameplay loop.



💬 Narration System — Theseus and Ariadne now speak to each other, comment on your actions, reveal story hints, and guide you through the maze.



🏛️ New HUB Area — Before every run, you can:

• Buy supplies (arrows, potions)

• Choose among three different swords

• Train freely in the combat field

• Receive a Blessing, a passive power-up for your next run



⚙️ New Settings Options —

• Choose between Target System or Free Combat

• Decide whether to auto-skip or manually skip dialogues



💨 Combat Update — The DASH has been reintegrated!

Now both DASH and SHIELD co-exist, allowing for faster, more tactical gameplay.



🧵 Golden Thread Update — The thread now becomes reddish as you get closer to the Minotaur’s lair…



🔥 Run Improvements —

• Larger and more varied rooms

• Automatic lighting when entering large enemy areas

• Destructibles now drop coins, potions, or arrows



👹 New Enemies & Bosses —

• Completely redesigned enemy roster

• Two new minibosses

• A fully reworked Asterion, now with two phases



We can’t wait to hear your feedback — this is just the beginning.