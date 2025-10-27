 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20555002
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello folks.

Thank you for playing Farm Defence.

Quick bug fix.

  • Achievements will be cleared if you have achieved it in demo.

Thank you for playing, and we will soon come up with more updates.

