POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 911 Operator RV There Yet?
Major 27 October 2025 Build 20554984 Edited 27 October 2025 – 08:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, we hope you are having an amazing day. Its been a while since we have released any sort of update to the demo which may have had some of you worried whether this project had been abandoned. However this isn't the case, we've been working hard on the game and have improved it significantly since the last major update.

Alongside that we've also made the decision, through a vote in our discord community server, that in order to boost morale of our supporters and help us out with funding the project and deliver you the greatest experience possible, we are planning to release the game in "tapes" starting October 27th. The tapes will essentially be chapters and tape 1 will consist of more content filled demo + a couple more levels.

We thank you for your loyalty and patience so without further ado lets get into the content itself:

  • Switched render pipeline from Universal to High Definition

  • Completely revamped the house layout

  • Adjusted dorm puzzles for better pacing

  • New Bob model

  • Store revamp

  • Improved AI for The Myth

  • Added new animations for The Myth

  • Added jumping

  • Added camera UI

  • Introduced new glitching modes

  • Fixed an issue where the game was literally unbeatable

Thank you all so much for your loyalty, patience, and support. We can’t wait for you to experience Tape 1 by the end of fall. See you soon!


