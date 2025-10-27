Hello everyone, we hope you are having an amazing day. Its been a while since we have released any sort of update to the demo which may have had some of you worried whether this project had been abandoned. However this isn't the case, we've been working hard on the game and have improved it significantly since the last major update.

Alongside that we've also made the decision, through a vote in our discord community server, that in order to boost morale of our supporters and help us out with funding the project and deliver you the greatest experience possible, we are planning to release the game in "tapes" starting October 27th. The tapes will essentially be chapters and tape 1 will consist of more content filled demo + a couple more levels.

We thank you for your loyalty and patience so without further ado lets get into the content itself:



Switched render pipeline from Universal to High Definition

Completely revamped the house layout

Adjusted dorm puzzles for better pacing

New Bob model

Store revamp

Improved AI for The Myth

Added new animations for The Myth

Added jumping

Added camera UI

Introduced new glitching modes

Fixed an issue where the game was literally unbeatable

Thank you all so much for your loyalty, patience, and support. We can’t wait for you to experience Tape 1 by the end of fall. See you soon!



