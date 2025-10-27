🕹️ Added an initial implementation of Sandbox Mode! All towers can be freely placed for experimentation (and deleted by pressing X while holding them). Note: Level building and waves will be added in the future.



Fixed Grow/Shrink towers ignoring the minimum and maximum scaling limits (causing enemies to be 50x the intended maximum mass in some cases)



Fixed Grow/Shrink/Fan volumes being slightly too small and too high off the platform, resulting in very small objects like units and Mines being unaffected in most cases



Fixed an issue where Gravity Tower's projectile could despawn briefly after wave start



Fixed an issue where immovable decorative lanterns could be scaled



Fixed an issue where units could be too large to fit into the exit portal



Fixed level 1 platforms being misaligned with the build grid



Fixed mines not increasing explosive force based on scale level



Temporarily disabled tower swapping while in build mode as it was causing towers to be picked up when starting waves



Adjusted the default scale and mass of all enemies across the game. Enemies can now be larger and have the appropriate maximum mass. This impacts the balance relationship between units and towers across the board, so many towers have been reduced slightly to compensate.



Rebalanced waves in levels 2-5 to contain fewer of the heaviest units. Level 3 in particular introduced heavy units far too early compared to 4 and 5



Rebalanced the stability system (consecutive hits on units have increased force)



Increased the force multiplier from 1.5x to 2x



Decreased max stability multiplier from 5x to 3x



Increased the default size for visual clarity



Increased effect radius from 4 to 5



Increased explosion force from 4 to 6



Reduced blow force from 8 to 6



Reduced spawn radius from 1.0 to 0.5 (mines spawn closer to the center of the path)



Increased explosion effect radius from 2 to 4



Increased explosion force from 4 to 9



Increased mine default size by ~20%



Reduced activate interval from 3s to 2s



Reduced lightning damage from 10 to 4



Hellooo! We wanted to get one more patch in before the end of the playtest to fix some of the critical issues that have been impacting the experience. Since this patch is coming in so late in the day, we've decided to extend the playtest a few hours. It will now end on Monday, October 27th at 9PM PDT!Default Enemy UnitBomb TowerFan TowerMine TowerTesla Tower