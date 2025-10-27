Features
- 🕹️ Added an initial implementation of Sandbox Mode! All towers can be freely placed for experimentation (and deleted by pressing X while holding them). Note: Level building and waves will be added in the future.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Grow/Shrink towers ignoring the minimum and maximum scaling limits (causing enemies to be 50x the intended maximum mass in some cases)
- Fixed Grow/Shrink/Fan volumes being slightly too small and too high off the platform, resulting in very small objects like units and Mines being unaffected in most cases
- Fixed an issue where Gravity Tower's projectile could despawn briefly after wave start
- Fixed an issue where immovable decorative lanterns could be scaled
- Fixed an issue where units could be too large to fit into the exit portal
- Fixed level 1 platforms being misaligned with the build grid
- Fixed mines not increasing explosive force based on scale level
- Temporarily disabled tower swapping while in build mode as it was causing towers to be picked up when starting waves
Balance Changes
- Adjusted the default scale and mass of all enemies across the game. Enemies can now be larger and have the appropriate maximum mass. This impacts the balance relationship between units and towers across the board, so many towers have been reduced slightly to compensate.
- Rebalanced waves in levels 2-5 to contain fewer of the heaviest units. Level 3 in particular introduced heavy units far too early compared to 4 and 5
- Rebalanced the stability system (consecutive hits on units have increased force)
- Increased the force multiplier from 1.5x to 2x
- Decreased max stability multiplier from 5x to 3x
Default Enemy Unit
- Increased the default size for visual clarity
Bomb Tower
- Increased effect radius from 4 to 5
- Increased explosion force from 4 to 6
Fan Tower
- Reduced blow force from 8 to 6
Mine Tower
- Reduced spawn radius from 1.0 to 0.5 (mines spawn closer to the center of the path)
- Increased explosion effect radius from 2 to 4
- Increased explosion force from 4 to 9
- Increased mine default size by ~20%
Tesla Tower
- Reduced activate interval from 3s to 2s
- Reduced lightning damage from 10 to 4
