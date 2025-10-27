Additions

You can now change nation's Income Bonus in Scenario Editor



Bugfixes & Improvements

Limited the income bonus to be between -100 and 100



Major Battle Popup animations can be hidden with the "Map Animations" toggle



Revolt Suppression: Added a cost limit



Fixed a bug where the hard cap of 1 000 000 gold did not work



Lowered the gold threshold of nation attacking slightly



Updated World Map Scenarios for 1938 and 1914



Fixed starting gold amounts in default scenarios



Fixed new UI texts not switching to Pixelated font



Fixed some texts from going to multiple lines



Fixed Rich Presence Setting not getting saved properly



Fixed Steam Deck virtual keyboard not opening on some text fields



Fixed nation link text not being white when necessary



Removed wrong tooltips from a couple places



Fixed missing city localizations



Fixed some translations



Note to Steam Deck players

There's currently a known issue on Steam Deck where capital letters aren't recognized when writing with the virtual keyboard. This issue came with the Unity Engine update in v3.4.0. I'll fix it as soon as possible!