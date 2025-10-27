Additions
- You can now change nation's Income Bonus in Scenario Editor
Bugfixes & Improvements
- Limited the income bonus to be between -100 and 100
- Major Battle Popup animations can be hidden with the "Map Animations" toggle
- Revolt Suppression: Added a cost limit
- Fixed a bug where the hard cap of 1 000 000 gold did not work
- Lowered the gold threshold of nation attacking slightly
- Updated World Map Scenarios for 1938 and 1914
- Fixed starting gold amounts in default scenarios
- Fixed new UI texts not switching to Pixelated font
- Fixed some texts from going to multiple lines
- Fixed Rich Presence Setting not getting saved properly
- Fixed Steam Deck virtual keyboard not opening on some text fields
- Fixed nation link text not being white when necessary
- Removed wrong tooltips from a couple places
- Fixed missing city localizations
- Fixed some translations
Note to Steam Deck players
There's currently a known issue on Steam Deck where capital letters aren't recognized when writing with the virtual keyboard. This issue came with the Unity Engine update in v3.4.0. I'll fix it as soon as possible!
Changed files in this update