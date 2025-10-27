 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20554750 Edited 27 October 2025 – 08:13:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed bug causing green crystal pedestals to be not interactable

Added additional horror elements

Fixed bug where existing horror elements were not activating

Fixed issue causing player to die again after selecting to respawn

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3375631
