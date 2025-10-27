 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20554608 Edited 27 October 2025 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings MicroKnights!

In today's quick patch, I'll try addressing the confusion with how Microcards and Microcells work. As well as sorting out a few bugs:

Some Microcards and Microcells explanation

  • When picking up a Microcell item, the description text will say "... need more for Microcards", as a hint that you should fine more of them. Once you've obtained enough to equip 1 Microcard, it will then say "Can now equip Microcard!".

  • When opening the Microcard Equip screen, any full red bars will flash for a moment, to help indicate a card can now be equipped.

Fixes

  • FIXED: one case of the music staying quiet/off. But there's still a few others I haven't been able to pin down, so you may still experience this sometimes. Sorry, hopefully next patch I'll squash this bug for good!

  • FIXED: Missiles stuck in grey doors. Due to the nature of this, it actually could have triggered some other issues/bugs as well, so hopefully resolving this gives a better experience in general.

  • FIXED: A bug where switching in/out of Ball-Mode in Boss Rooms would push the player a little sideways.

  • Laser Moth now stops firing the laser when doing MidFightSequence.

  • Laser Moth should now keep itself inside the boss room.

Changed files in this update

