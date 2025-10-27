In today's quick patch, I'll try addressing the confusion with how Microcards and Microcells work. As well as sorting out a few bugs:

When opening the Microcard Equip screen, any full red bars will flash for a moment, to help indicate a card can now be equipped.

When picking up a Microcell item, the description text will say "... need more for Microcards", as a hint that you should fine more of them. Once you've obtained enough to equip 1 Microcard, it will then say "Can now equip Microcard!".

FIXED: one case of the music staying quiet/off. But there's still a few others I haven't been able to pin down, so you may still experience this sometimes. Sorry, hopefully next patch I'll squash this bug for good!

FIXED: Missiles stuck in grey doors. Due to the nature of this, it actually could have triggered some other issues/bugs as well, so hopefully resolving this gives a better experience in general.

FIXED: A bug where switching in/out of Ball-Mode in Boss Rooms would push the player a little sideways.

Laser Moth now stops firing the laser when doing MidFightSequence.