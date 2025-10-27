 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 911 Operator Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20554508 Edited 27 October 2025 – 09:32:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Pumpkin spice is taking over the Dreamland!

To celebrate the Steam Scream Fest,

Dark Fairy Tale: Dreamland Survivors is now at its Historic Low -30% OFF! 🕸️

There’s no better time to jump in! 💥

👻 Halloween Event Teaser — “Spooky Invasion Screenshot Challenge” 🎃

Dear Dreamwalkers,
A Halloween prank is brewing in the dream world…
Mini Ghosts, Giant Ghosts, and Exploding Pumpkins will be sneaking in to surprise you! 💥🎃
Full event details will be revealed tomorrow — stay tuned! 👀✨

🔧 Patch Notes — V1.1.1.2056

📌Added 

🎃 Event Content

1.During the event, three special Halloween enemies may appear randomly:
Mini Ghost, Giant Ghost, Exploding Pumpkin

Spawn Rules:

  • Normal Dream Runs (Normal / Hard / Nightmare):
    Random invasions may begin from Floor 4 and onward

  • Endless Mode:
    After 3 minutes, one invasion may occur every minute

2.Defeat Halloween enemies for a chance to obtain Exclusive Candy!
🍬 Activate: +31 Attack
🍭 Consume: Boosts special ability effects

3.Added victory condition hints for the Whisperer Boss stage.

⚖️Fixes & Adjustments

  • Fixed an issue where monsters could become invisible when exiting Tarot Dream – The Hermit.

  • Fixed cursor selection errors when choosing Fate cards in Tarot Dreams.

  • Improved cursor navigation and selection responsiveness.

  • Added a cap to the number of raid monsters.
    If total monsters exceed 200 in a stage, no additional raid monsters will spawn.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3288301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link