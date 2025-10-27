Pumpkin spice is taking over the Dreamland!

To celebrate the Steam Scream Fest,

Dark Fairy Tale: Dreamland Survivors is now at its Historic Low -30% OFF! 🕸️

There’s no better time to jump in! 💥

👻 Halloween Event Teaser — “Spooky Invasion Screenshot Challenge” 🎃

Dear Dreamwalkers,

A Halloween prank is brewing in the dream world…

Mini Ghosts, Giant Ghosts, and Exploding Pumpkins will be sneaking in to surprise you! 💥🎃

Full event details will be revealed tomorrow — stay tuned! 👀✨

🔧 Patch Notes — V1.1.1.2056

📌Added

🎃 Event Content

1.During the event, three special Halloween enemies may appear randomly:

Mini Ghost, Giant Ghost, Exploding Pumpkin

Spawn Rules:

Normal Dream Runs (Normal / Hard / Nightmare):

Random invasions may begin from Floor 4 and onward

Endless Mode:

After 3 minutes, one invasion may occur every minute

2.Defeat Halloween enemies for a chance to obtain Exclusive Candy!

🍬 Activate: +31 Attack

🍭 Consume: Boosts special ability effects

3.Added victory condition hints for the Whisperer Boss stage.

⚖️Fixes & Adjustments