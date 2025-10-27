Pumpkin spice is taking over the Dreamland!
To celebrate the Steam Scream Fest,
Dark Fairy Tale: Dreamland Survivors is now at its Historic Low -30% OFF! 🕸️
There’s no better time to jump in! 💥
👻 Halloween Event Teaser — “Spooky Invasion Screenshot Challenge” 🎃
Dear Dreamwalkers,
A Halloween prank is brewing in the dream world…
Mini Ghosts, Giant Ghosts, and Exploding Pumpkins will be sneaking in to surprise you! 💥🎃
Full event details will be revealed tomorrow — stay tuned! 👀✨
🔧 Patch Notes — V1.1.1.2056
📌Added
🎃 Event Content
1.During the event, three special Halloween enemies may appear randomly:
Mini Ghost, Giant Ghost, Exploding Pumpkin
Spawn Rules:
Normal Dream Runs (Normal / Hard / Nightmare):
Random invasions may begin from Floor 4 and onward
Endless Mode:
After 3 minutes, one invasion may occur every minute
2.Defeat Halloween enemies for a chance to obtain Exclusive Candy!
🍬 Activate: +31 Attack
🍭 Consume: Boosts special ability effects
3.Added victory condition hints for the Whisperer Boss stage.
⚖️Fixes & Adjustments
Fixed an issue where monsters could become invisible when exiting Tarot Dream – The Hermit.
Fixed cursor selection errors when choosing Fate cards in Tarot Dreams.
Improved cursor navigation and selection responsiveness.
Added a cap to the number of raid monsters.
If total monsters exceed 200 in a stage, no additional raid monsters will spawn.
Changed files in this update