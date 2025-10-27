 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20554465 Edited 27 October 2025 – 10:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

We've just pushed a new hotfix for the following issues:

  • Fixed an issue where it was possible to skip a dialogue in the cosmic web and enter an invalid quest state during the magnet drive quest.

  • Fixed 2 softlocks during the burning treetops sequence. Save files that were in a state of perpetual falling during this section should now be fixed.

  • Fixed a bug that caused 6 achievements to be unobtainable. These should now be granted when you load your save if you have already completed the requirements.

  • Fixed foliage dancing like crazy on some AMD graphics cards. Also added a DX11 launch option for AMD users who are experiencing black speckles on the landscape in DX12.

  • Fixed some pot and junk collectables that were despawning when the player got close to them as some sort of cruel temptation.

  • Fixed a quest task description that was supposed to be hidden instead being shown to the player and confusing everyone. What does GSTS Task even mean??

We're also aware of a crash that is occurring for some players trying to resume play after completing the game and are actively working on a fix for that and some other issues. More patches to come soon!

Cheers,

Riley

