Hey everyone,

We've just pushed a new hotfix for the following issues:

Fixed an issue where it was possible to skip a dialogue in the cosmic web and enter an invalid quest state during the magnet drive quest.

Fixed 2 softlocks during the burning treetops sequence. Save files that were in a state of perpetual falling during this section should now be fixed.

Fixed a bug that caused 6 achievements to be unobtainable. These should now be granted when you load your save if you have already completed the requirements.

Fixed foliage dancing like crazy on some AMD graphics cards. Also added a DX11 launch option for AMD users who are experiencing black speckles on the landscape in DX12.

Fixed some pot and junk collectables that were despawning when the player got close to them as some sort of cruel temptation.