Adjustments
Adjust the current abnormal effect of [Seven-Star Formation] Ability on Heroes, adjustment details as follows:
Old: +1 All attributes for all heroes in the Legion(stackable). Recently, stacks could exceed 7 times within a team
New: +7 All attributes, +777 Max HP, +7 Physical Piercing, +7 Energy Piercing, +7 Armor, and +7 Resistance for all heroes in the Legion(not stackable)
For soldiers with [Seven-Star Formation] ability, its effect on themselves remains unchanged
Adjusted [Queen's Diary Page]'s drop. Now it will not drop repeated pages anymore
Merged the bonuses from [Frontier Volunteers] and [Frontier Auxiliary Cavalry] Abilities to their basic stat. Now, the abilities of [Frontier Volunteers] and [Frontier Auxiliary Cavalry] will affect other soldiers only
Increased the exploration rewards of [Sword Forge]
Adjusted the acceptance conditions for the [DEBATE THE SWORD] Mission. If the conditions are insufficient, the Mission will not appear on the map temporarily
Adjusted the story text of the [BLOOD-STAINED SWORD] Mission. Actually, players did not obtain the [Lao-Chen] City in the game
Adjusted some texts and translations
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where eliminating the Family would lead to a crash
Fixed an issue where players could not leave the prison
Fixed an issue where players would fail to save in the [LEGACY OF THE MAD GOD] Mission
Fixed an issue where the [SUFFERING LAND] Mission could not be advanced
Fixed an issue with abnormal performance in [Lionfang Fortress] Mysterious Realm
Fixed an issue where [Pilgrim] Soldiers could not be properly promoted
Fixed [Valkyrie Champion Swordsman] did not properly display the [Lone Warrior] Ability
Fixed an issue where players could not repeat exploration after failing battles in [Felinburg]
Fixed an issue where the [DEBATE THE SWORD] Mission would improperly occur multiple times
Fixed an issue where players did not properly claim the weapon reward from [Cheng Pianzhou] after completing the [EXCLUSIVE RELEASE] Mission
Fixed an issue where [Madam Egland's Letter] was not properly deleted after submitting the letter to [Flag Martin]
Fixed an issue that was leading to an abnormal graphical issue with the [Akasha Ruins]
Fixed an issue where the [Leave and Return] Skill icon was not properly displayed
Fixed an issue that could prevent saving the game
