Adjusted some texts and translations

Adjusted the story text of the [BLOOD-STAINED SWORD] Mission. Actually, players did not obtain the [Lao-Chen] City in the game

Adjusted the acceptance conditions for the [DEBATE THE SWORD] Mission. If the conditions are insufficient, the Mission will not appear on the map ‌temporarily

Increased the exploration rewards of [Sword Forge]

Merged the bonuses from [Frontier Volunteers] and [Frontier Auxiliary Cavalry] Abilities to their basic stat. Now, the abilities of [Frontier Volunteers] and [Frontier Auxiliary Cavalry] will affect other soldiers only

Adjusted [Queen's Diary Page]'s drop. Now it will not drop repeated pages anymore

For soldiers with [Seven-Star Formation] ability, its effect on themselves remains unchanged

New : +7 All attributes, +777 Max HP, +7 Physical Piercing, +7 Energy Piercing, +7 Armor, and +7 Resistance for all heroes in the Legion(not stackable)

Old: +1 All attributes for all heroes in the Legion(stackable). Recently, stacks could exceed 7 times within a team

Adjust the current abnormal effect of [Seven-Star Formation] Ability on Heroes, adjustment details as follows:

Fixed an issue where eliminating the Family would lead to a crash

Fixed an issue where players could not leave the prison

Fixed an issue where players would fail to save in the [LEGACY OF THE MAD GOD] Mission

Fixed an issue where the [SUFFERING LAND] Mission could not be advanced

Fixed an issue with abnormal performance in [Lionfang Fortress] Mysterious Realm

Fixed an issue where [Pilgrim] Soldiers could not be properly promoted

Fixed [Valkyrie Champion Swordsman] did not properly display the [Lone Warrior] Ability

Fixed an issue where players could not repeat exploration after failing battles in [Felinburg]

Fixed an issue where the [DEBATE THE SWORD] Mission would improperly occur multiple times

Fixed an issue where players did not properly claim the weapon reward from [Cheng Pianzhou] after completing the [EXCLUSIVE RELEASE] Mission

Fixed an issue where [Madam Egland's Letter] was not properly deleted after submitting the letter to [Flag Martin]

Fixed an issue that was leading to an abnormal graphical issue with the [Akasha Ruins]

Fixed an issue where the [Leave and Return] Skill icon was not properly displayed