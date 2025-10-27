Hi everyone!👋

We’ve officially released Campfire Stories: The Giant of Green Peaks — and now we’re fully focused on making it even better.



So, what’s happening right now?

The launch was just the beginning. Now, we’re deeply immersed in:

Gathering and analyzing your feedback ,

Hunting down bugs and glitches ,

Implementing polish and small improvements based on what you share.

How can you help?

If you’ve encountered a bug, have a suggestion, or just want to share your thoughts — we’re all ears. The best way to reach us is through our Discord server in the #feedback channel. Your input directly influences what we fix and improve next.

