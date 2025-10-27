Hi everyone!👋
We’ve officially released Campfire Stories: The Giant of Green Peaks — and now we’re fully focused on making it even better.
So, what’s happening right now?
The launch was just the beginning. Now, we’re deeply immersed in:
Gathering and analyzing your feedback,
Hunting down bugs and glitches,
Implementing polish and small improvements based on what you share.
How can you help?
If you’ve encountered a bug, have a suggestion, or just want to share your thoughts — we’re all ears. The best way to reach us is through our Discord server in the #feedback channel. Your input directly influences what we fix and improve next.