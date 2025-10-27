 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 911 Operator Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20554367 Edited 27 October 2025 – 10:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!👋

We’ve officially released Campfire Stories: The Giant of Green Peaks — and now we’re fully focused on making it even better.

So, what’s happening right now?

The launch was just the beginning. Now, we’re deeply immersed in:

  • Gathering and analyzing your feedback,

  • Hunting down bugs and glitches,

  • Implementing polish and small improvements based on what you share.

How can you help?

If you’ve encountered a bug, have a suggestion, or just want to share your thoughts — we’re all ears. The best way to reach us is through our Discord server in the #feedback channel. Your input directly influences what we fix and improve next.

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link