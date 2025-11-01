 Skip to content
Major 1 November 2025 Build 20554315 Edited 1 November 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Troubles in Time Expansion!

A new collaboration with Roxy Raccoon 3: Troubles in Time

All of this is free for everyone.

  • 1 New Table: Troubles in Time

  • Unlockable by completing the table Nectar Wars

  • 1 New Achievement for beating the target score on the table.

  • 3 New Cosmetics & 3 New Fur Colors for Roxy

  • 1 New Pinball: The Earth

Table Of The Month

This month's table is: Overwhelming Ocean

Last month's High-Score Holder was: tsunami316 with a score of 478,100 on Scenic Studio. Congratulations!

Troubles In Time

For those who are interested, here is a link to the final entry in the Roxy Raccoon Franchise which was just released:

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic Content Depot 1807691
  • Loading history…
