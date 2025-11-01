Troubles in Time Expansion!

A new collaboration with Roxy Raccoon 3: Troubles in Time

All of this is free for everyone.

1 New Table: Troubles in Time

Unlockable by completing the table Nectar Wars

1 New Achievement for beating the target score on the table.

3 New Cosmetics & 3 New Fur Colors for Roxy

1 New Pinball: The Earth

Table Of The Month

This month's table is: Overwhelming Ocean

Last month's High-Score Holder was: tsunami316 with a score of 478,100 on Scenic Studio. Congratulations!

Troubles In Time

For those who are interested, here is a link to the final entry in the Roxy Raccoon Franchise which was just released: