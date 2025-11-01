Troubles in Time Expansion!
A new collaboration with Roxy Raccoon 3: Troubles in Time
All of this is free for everyone.
1 New Table: Troubles in Time
Unlockable by completing the table Nectar Wars
1 New Achievement for beating the target score on the table.
3 New Cosmetics & 3 New Fur Colors for Roxy
1 New Pinball: The Earth
Table Of The Month
This month's table is: Overwhelming Ocean
Last month's High-Score Holder was: tsunami316 with a score of 478,100 on Scenic Studio. Congratulations!
Troubles In Time
For those who are interested, here is a link to the final entry in the Roxy Raccoon Franchise which was just released:
Changed files in this update