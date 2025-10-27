On Monday the 29th of January, 2018 I wrote the very first lines of code for a project I called "land". It was meant to be a simple little project that I could knock out fairly quickly and get some experience actually finishing and releasing a game. How wrong that was- it wasn't quick, or simple, and really "water" would have been a much better name anyhow.

Well, 8 years later we've finally made it! It took 2,746 code commits, around 5,000 hours of work, 65,000+ players of the free version providing valuable testing and feedback, and approximately 89 trillion deer running around infesting your worlds but the day has finally arrived. No longer constrained to play Terra Firma for free, you are now able to play Terra Firma 2 in exchange for your hard earned money.

A sincere thank you to all the people who made this possible, most especially all of you on steam who provided your support. The game literally, actually would not be here without your encouragement and validation of the concept I had for this game.

But that's all history now! Looking forward there is still a ton of features and content I want to add and your support of the game will allow me to do that with 100% of my focus. I've decided to release the game as "Early Access", to convey a committment on my part to keep working on this project. I hope the 4 years I've been doing so in public on steam without taking payment shows how seriously I take the committment should you choose to purchase the game.

Happy worldbuilding!