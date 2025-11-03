 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 New World: Aeternum THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20554041 Edited 3 November 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🏕️ Caravan Area


-Purchase and place up to 8 caravans

-Repair broken parts and connect electricity

-Decorate each caravan with 250+ new furniture items and styles

-Rent them out to guests and increase your income


🎨 Decoration


-30+ Paints

-30+ Wallpapers

-30+ Flooring & Parquet options

Personalize every caravan interior with total freedom and style!


🤖 Automation


-Automatic fire suppression system

-Automatic furniture repair

-Remote market ordering machine


🌟 Additional Content


-250+ new items & floor materials

-Outdoor Cinema event

-Caravan exterior renovation options


⚙️ Performance & General


-Performance improvements

-Bug fixes

-Enhanced stability



🧡 Thank you for your support!
Set up your new caravan area and expand your Sunset Motel today!

🌅 This is just the beginning!
More exciting updates and surprises are on the way! 🚀

The Sunset Motel Team 💛

Changed files in this update

Depot 2616141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link