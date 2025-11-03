🏕️ Caravan Area

-Purchase and place up to 8 caravans



-Repair broken parts and connect electricity



-Decorate each caravan with 250+ new furniture items and styles



-Rent them out to guests and increase your income

🎨 Decoration

-30+ Paints



-30+ Wallpapers



-30+ Flooring & Parquet options



Personalize every caravan interior with total freedom and style!

🤖 Automation



-Automatic fire suppression system



-Automatic furniture repair



-Remote market ordering machine

🌟 Additional Content

-250+ new items & floor materials



-Outdoor Cinema event



-Caravan exterior renovation options

⚙️ Performance & General

-Performance improvements



-Bug fixes



-Enhanced stability

🧡 Thank you for your support!Set up your new caravan area and expand your Sunset Motel today!🌅 This is just the beginning!More exciting updates and surprises are on the way! 🚀The Sunset Motel Team 💛