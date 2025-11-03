🏕️ Caravan Area
-Purchase and place up to 8 caravans
-Repair broken parts and connect electricity
-Decorate each caravan with 250+ new furniture items and styles
-Rent them out to guests and increase your income
🎨 Decoration
-30+ Paints
-30+ Wallpapers
-30+ Flooring & Parquet options
Personalize every caravan interior with total freedom and style!
🤖 Automation
-Automatic fire suppression system
-Automatic furniture repair
-Remote market ordering machine
🌟 Additional Content
-250+ new items & floor materials
-Outdoor Cinema event
-Caravan exterior renovation options
⚙️ Performance & General
-Performance improvements
-Bug fixes
-Enhanced stability
🧡 Thank you for your support!
Set up your new caravan area and expand your Sunset Motel today!
🌅 This is just the beginning!
More exciting updates and surprises are on the way! 🚀
The Sunset Motel Team 💛
Changed files in this update