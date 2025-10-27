Totally new stuff
New primary fire: Shotgun
New heavy spell: Poison Minefield
New light spell: Electric Bolt
Acceleration blessing (increased rate of fire) now also increases primary fire ammo capacity
Modifiers that increase ammo capacity always round up
Reduced recoil of Single Shot primary fire
Projectiles emit a small light
Stamina bar is bigger and brighter
Option in settings menu to move the stamina bar from the top of the screen to the center of the screen
Fixed audio issue when there were too many enemies unfreezing or dying while frozen at the same time
Stuff that was in the Next Fest demo and is now also in the playtest
Classic mode: disable XP and mid-run upgrades
Fixed turret projectiles freezing after travelling a certain distance
Decreased crystal durability by 25%, and boss crystal durability by 50%
Increased duration of boss crystal state
Decreased number of boss attacks from 4 to 3
Increased duration of Krillothid big tentacles phase
Tips added to end of run screen
On-screen warning when there is one minute remaining
New fire rate and piercing blessing icons
Fixed a rare crash that could occur when entering the pause menu immediately after selecting a new blessing
Fixed bug where unlock progress was being shown for items that are still unavailable
Fixed bug where enemies could sometimes spawn after the boss died
Fixed the run timer continuing after the boss dies
Fixed missing clock pulse VFX
