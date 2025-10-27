Totally new stuff

Fixed audio issue when there were too many enemies unfreezing or dying while frozen at the same time

Option in settings menu to move the stamina bar from the top of the screen to the center of the screen

Stamina bar is bigger and brighter

Modifiers that increase ammo capacity always round up

Acceleration blessing (increased rate of fire) now also increases primary fire ammo capacity

Stuff that was in the Next Fest demo and is now also in the playtest

Classic mode: disable XP and mid-run upgrades

Fixed turret projectiles freezing after travelling a certain distance

Decreased crystal durability by 25%, and boss crystal durability by 50%

Increased duration of boss crystal state

Decreased number of boss attacks from 4 to 3

Increased duration of Krillothid big tentacles phase

Tips added to end of run screen

On-screen warning when there is one minute remaining

New fire rate and piercing blessing icons

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when entering the pause menu immediately after selecting a new blessing

Fixed bug where unlock progress was being shown for items that are still unavailable

Fixed bug where enemies could sometimes spawn after the boss died

Fixed the run timer continuing after the boss dies