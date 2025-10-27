 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20554021
Update notes via Steam Community

Totally new stuff

  • New primary fire: Shotgun

  • New heavy spell: Poison Minefield

  • New light spell: Electric Bolt

  • Acceleration blessing (increased rate of fire) now also increases primary fire ammo capacity

  • Modifiers that increase ammo capacity always round up

  • Reduced recoil of Single Shot primary fire

  • Projectiles emit a small light

  • Stamina bar is bigger and brighter

  • Option in settings menu to move the stamina bar from the top of the screen to the center of the screen

  • Fixed audio issue when there were too many enemies unfreezing or dying while frozen at the same time

Stuff that was in the Next Fest demo and is now also in the playtest

  • Classic mode: disable XP and mid-run upgrades

  • Fixed turret projectiles freezing after travelling a certain distance

  • Decreased crystal durability by 25%, and boss crystal durability by 50%

  • Increased duration of boss crystal state

  • Decreased number of boss attacks from 4 to 3

  • Increased duration of Krillothid big tentacles phase

  • Tips added to end of run screen

  • On-screen warning when there is one minute remaining

  • New fire rate and piercing blessing icons

  • Fixed a rare crash that could occur when entering the pause menu immediately after selecting a new blessing

  • Fixed bug where unlock progress was being shown for items that are still unavailable

  • Fixed bug where enemies could sometimes spawn after the boss died

  • Fixed the run timer continuing after the boss dies

  • Fixed missing clock pulse VFX

Changed files in this update

