27 October 2025 Build 20553994 Edited 27 October 2025 – 06:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Playtest 0.1.4


  • The ending of level 4 has been updated! It should be more beatable now.
  • You can now see how many levels a map has when starting a level.
  • Fixed a bug where if two bottles broke at the same time, they would automatically self-destruct upon respawning.
  • We reduced the game size by 84 MB!
  • Fixed a camera bug in level 3.


I’ll continue working on the demo version of the game! It will be released in a few months, so further updates to the playtest will only happen if necessary.

Help us test these changes! Thanks a lot for the feedback!

