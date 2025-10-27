Playtest 0.1.4
- The ending of level 4 has been updated! It should be more beatable now.
- You can now see how many levels a map has when starting a level.
- Fixed a bug where if two bottles broke at the same time, they would automatically self-destruct upon respawning.
- We reduced the game size by 84 MB!
- Fixed a camera bug in level 3.
I’ll continue working on the demo version of the game! It will be released in a few months, so further updates to the playtest will only happen if necessary.
Help us test these changes! Thanks a lot for the feedback!
