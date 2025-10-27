Playtest 0.1.4



The ending of level 4 has been updated! It should be more beatable now.



You can now see how many levels a map has when starting a level.



Fixed a bug where if two bottles broke at the same time, they would automatically self-destruct upon respawning.



We reduced the game size by 84 MB!



Fixed a camera bug in level 3.



I’ll continue working on the demo version of the game! It will be released in a few months, so further updates to the playtest will only happen if necessary.