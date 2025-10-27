Hello everyone!

Car Dealership Simulator 2 / 0.1.5 Update



In this update, we renewed some environmental models due to optimization issues in the game and prepared the city layout as Part 1. This allowed us to achieve both improved performance and a more balanced city appearance. With the Part 2 update, we will further enhance the city layout and add more environmental details.

The system shown in the screenshot (RTX 4080 Super) achieved an average FPS increase of +45. It was also tested on an RTX 2050 Laptop system, where performance improved from 22 FPS to 50 FPS. Overall optimization has been enhanced, and these values will be further improved in future updates.

In future updates, to bring more variety to the game world, we will renew the traffic vehicles and add new vehicle types. This will make city traffic more lively, dynamic, and realistic.

We would also like to mention that we are currently working on several systems for future updates.

We’re aware that the gameplay can become repetitive over time with the buy-and-sell mechanics, so we’re planning to introduce a new system soon that will bring fresh dynamics to the gameplay. There are many features listed on our roadmap — stay tuned!

We’ll continue improving the game day by day by taking your ideas and feedback into account.

Car Wash System

A car wash system has been added to gas stations. Now, when your vehicles get dirty, you’ll be able to clean them quickly without having to go all the way back to the dealership.

[Fixes and Content]

The city buildings have been completely redesigned.

Optimization has been improved.

2 new vehicles have been added.

An automatic car wash system has been added to gas stations.

The Unity version has been updated to the latest version for security reasons.

Zoom in / zoom out functionality has been added to the map.

The purchasing probability of NPCs buying vehicles in the market has been balanced (reduced).



New Cars

We continue to improve our game based on your feedback. If you enjoy the game, leaving a review really helps us strengthen both its development and our motivation. Your support means a lot to us!

See you in the next update!