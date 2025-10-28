New Additions:

1.Added Portuguese localization.

2.Difficulty Customization: after unlocking Pure-blood V, you can enable additional custom difficulty in all difficulty levels.

3.Added weapon encyclopedia / food encyclopedia entries, combined the encyclopedia access into one entry point.

4.Added a feature to view inventory upon death.

5.In the tutorial level, added a relic introduction interface.

6.Added unique entries for Blood Magic, Standard Spear, Severed Palm.

7.Added the attribute Luck, which affects the probability of obtaining higher quality plugins / weapons / entries.

Adjustments:

1.Some plugin effects have been adjusted.

Bug Fixes:

1.Fixed an issue with the “Shadow” skill tracking effect being incorrect.

2.Fixed enemy teleportation anomalies.

3.Fixed abnormal plugin effect activation caused by SL.

4.Fixed a case where Extermination Program did not apply properly.

5.Fixed abnormal UI highlight issues.

6.Fixed quitting issues during strong enemy challenges.

7.Fixed BOSS generation and unlock issues in Endless Mode.