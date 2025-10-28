New Additions:
1.Added Portuguese localization.
2.Difficulty Customization: after unlocking Pure-blood V, you can enable additional custom difficulty in all difficulty levels.
3.Added weapon encyclopedia / food encyclopedia entries, combined the encyclopedia access into one entry point.
4.Added a feature to view inventory upon death.
5.In the tutorial level, added a relic introduction interface.
6.Added unique entries for Blood Magic, Standard Spear, Severed Palm.
7.Added the attribute Luck, which affects the probability of obtaining higher quality plugins / weapons / entries.
Adjustments:
1.Some plugin effects have been adjusted.
Bug Fixes:
1.Fixed an issue with the “Shadow” skill tracking effect being incorrect.
2.Fixed enemy teleportation anomalies.
3.Fixed abnormal plugin effect activation caused by SL.
4.Fixed a case where Extermination Program did not apply properly.
5.Fixed abnormal UI highlight issues.
6.Fixed quitting issues during strong enemy challenges.
7.Fixed BOSS generation and unlock issues in Endless Mode.
