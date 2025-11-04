 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Europa Universalis V Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20553787 Edited 4 November 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update Details

Changed files in this update

Depot 2909401
  • Loading history…
Steam Deck Depot 2909402
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link