- Added DLSS Multi Frame Generation support.
*Please refer here (URL: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/dlss-4-multi-frame-generation-out-now/) for details on the above feature.
- Improvements to overall game stability including some bug fixes.
Version 1.004 Release Notice
Update notes via Steam Community
Update Details
