🎮 [Notice] Super-B Playtest 🎮

Thank you to everyone who pre-registered and waited for the playtest!

Super-B is a social playground where you can hang out with friends, decorate your own space, and compete in various mini-games.

🟢 Early Access – Starting Oct 27, 08:00 UTC

• Lobby Access

• Character Customization

• Check-in Event begins

• Normal Mode Play

• Home Decoration (My Home)



🔥 Ranked Playtest – Oct 30, 00:00 – 23:59 UTC

• Early Access content & Check-in Event remain available

• Ranked Mode Play (Match-based mini-games)

• Battle Royale Mode

• Battle Royale Island Mode

• Team Deathmatch

• Capture the Flag

• Bomb Mission

• Obstacle Race

• Hide & Seek

• Random Weapon Challenge



⚠️ Notice

• Most data, including items obtained and ranked records, will be reset after the playtest ends.

• However, NSB given as a participation reward will not be reset.

• NSB will be convertible into in-game currency after the official launch. 🎁

Experience Super-B early, enjoy the mini-games, and share your feedback to help us improve! 💙

See you in the game soon! 🎮