🎮 [Notice] Super-B Playtest 🎮
Thank you to everyone who pre-registered and waited for the playtest!
Super-B is a social playground where you can hang out with friends, decorate your own space, and compete in various mini-games.
🟢 Early Access – Starting Oct 27, 08:00 UTC
• Lobby Access
• Character Customization
• Check-in Event begins
• Normal Mode Play
• Home Decoration (My Home)
🔥 Ranked Playtest – Oct 30, 00:00 – 23:59 UTC
• Early Access content & Check-in Event remain available
• Ranked Mode Play (Match-based mini-games)
• Battle Royale Mode
• Battle Royale Island Mode
• Team Deathmatch
• Capture the Flag
• Bomb Mission
• Obstacle Race
• Hide & Seek
• Random Weapon Challenge
⚠️ Notice
• Most data, including items obtained and ranked records, will be reset after the playtest ends.
• However, NSB given as a participation reward will not be reset.
• NSB will be convertible into in-game currency after the official launch. 🎁
Experience Super-B early, enjoy the mini-games, and share your feedback to help us improve! 💙
See you in the game soon! 🎮
