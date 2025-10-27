 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 911 Operator RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20553784 Edited 27 October 2025 – 06:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎮 [Notice] Super-B Playtest 🎮

Thank you to everyone who pre-registered and waited for the playtest!

Super-B is a social playground where you can hang out with friends, decorate your own space, and compete in various mini-games.

🟢 Early Access – Starting Oct 27, 08:00 UTC
• Lobby Access
• Character Customization
• Check-in Event begins
• Normal Mode Play
• Home Decoration (My Home)

🔥 Ranked Playtest – Oct 30, 00:00 – 23:59 UTC
• Early Access content & Check-in Event remain available
• Ranked Mode Play (Match-based mini-games)
 • Battle Royale Mode
 • Battle Royale Island Mode
 • Team Deathmatch
 • Capture the Flag
 • Bomb Mission
 • Obstacle Race
 • Hide & Seek
 • Random Weapon Challenge

⚠️ Notice

• Most data, including items obtained and ranked records, will be reset after the playtest ends.

• However, NSB given as a participation reward will not be reset.

• NSB will be convertible into in-game currency after the official launch. 🎁

Experience Super-B early, enjoy the mini-games, and share your feedback to help us improve! 💙

See you in the game soon! 🎮

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3728782
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link