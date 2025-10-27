 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 911 Operator RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20553753 Edited 27 October 2025 – 05:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! Thank you for playing and testing. Two more issues fixed!

* if you labels on the map get into a weird spot, saving and reloading will definitely fix them
* once you ask Gaz for a ride into the valley, a small number of players were getting teleported back into their hotel room incorrectly. That issue is now fixed.

<3 Maddy
Please keep reporting bugs here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2131660/discussions/0/596284732212367853/?

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2131661
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2131662
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link