Hello! Thank you for playing and testing. Two more issues fixed!
* if you labels on the map get into a weird spot, saving and reloading will definitely fix them
* once you ask Gaz for a ride into the valley, a small number of players were getting teleported back into their hotel room incorrectly. That issue is now fixed.
<3 Maddy
Please keep reporting bugs here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2131660/discussions/0/596284732212367853/?
27 October Patch notes
