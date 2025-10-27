Are you sure you want to view these images?

2.0.666 adds a seasonal event to Kemopop!. Trick or Treat adds two new seasonal stages!!!

Duke's Halloween stage is accessible in the demo version!!

Piña's Halloween stage is exclusively available to owners of Boys in Hawaii! .

Special for the event, a new hazard is added!! The Mimic transforms into anything matched adjacently.

Trick or Treat! runs until November 4.

Accessing seasonal stages outside of Halloween

Earning all base game achievements will allow you to access event stages at any time. Difficult, but not impossible!! It's a reward for die-hard fans only.

Seasonal events will repeat every year, on the same dates. You could also wind back your system clock, but that is cheating...

Miscellaneous

[Boys in Hawaii!] The Calendar now highlights seasonal events.

[Boys in Hawaii!] Reduced the texture resolution on a piece of guestbook fanart which greatly exceeded the renderable texture size on most Android phones.

The Chinese (Simplified) and Chinese (Traditional) translations have been updated. These translations may need verifying, but as of writing, these translations now stand as the most complete non-English translations of the game.

Touched up Duke's cutscenes and icons.

No achievements are currently tied to the new stages or puzzle features, as it will cause a paradox with certain requirements. This may be changed later.

Happy Halloween!!!!