A new update is now available for Primal Carnage: Extinction on Steam!

This latest patch marks the start of our annual Halloween Horrors event and brings a number of small fixes and improvements as well.

GAME CHANGES

A lot of the tweaks in today's patch relate to the introduction of the Friendly Fire option in Freeroam, adding support for more weapons and attacks to hurt "team mates" when this is enabled.

Various game mechanic modifications have been made to have things work a bit better when Friendly Fire is on, after the positive response and player feedback from its initial implementation.

For example, some attacks have been tweaked to work a little better in a free-for-all scenario, such as charge impacts on other dinosaurs being a bit less stratospheric. Team outlines are also being modified to be much more proximity based when friendly fire is enabled on a server.

None of this means that Dino Vs Dino is going to be a thing anytime soon, if ever, but it's a fun thing to mess around with in Freeroam and will likely continue to be tinkered with when Sandbox arrives.

Outside of FR, we've kept fixing various bugs and exploits, while also finding a moment to make a few tweaks to the humble frag grenade that might make it slightly more viable.

SCARILY GOOD STUFF!

It's that time of the year again! A spinetingling collection of spooky new skins has arrived with the return of our Halloween Horrors event, featuring several terrifying mutations amongst them...

The mercenaries also get a few new stylish addons to play fancy dress with, and there are a bunch of new free drops outside the store as well as classic Halloween drops from the past that are returning!

In addition to everyone getting access to the skeleton skins in their default inventory again, all of the classic spooky skins from yesteryear are still in-store! We even made retro Halloween Gifts more easily findable by putting them all into the Featured tab along with the latest horrors!

Version 3.1.95

Changelog:

GENERAL

added new Halloween content

frag grenade tweaks: damage is now 400, reduced fuse time from 3.3 to 1.9 secs

fix to ensure Flyers cannot start or continue flying if netted, stunned, bear trapped or dead

fixed bug where flame damage always resulted in +100 assist score.

fix for Survival dinos being bloody when spawning on lower waves with less than a full team

another possible fix for projectiles impacting teammates in competitive when their owner dies

only dev viewmode that can be enabled / disabled while ingame is now Unlit, to prevent exploits

improved animation blending when readying up a pounce in motion

FREEROAM

added simplified spawn rating system to free roam

team outlines are hidden if friendly fire is enabled in Freeroam

humans can now be netted with friendly fire on, added new netted human mesh

bruisers can charge other dinosaurs if team damage is enabled

bruisers cannot charge very heavy dinosaurs (tyrants)

bruisers can only charge other bruisers if the relative speed is high enough with friendly fire

armor works against team damage if friendly fire is on

made team kills count in free roam when friendly fire is on

dynamite, tranqs, hatchets, AR and frag grenades now work with friendly fire

Added system that can track if players are "heard" by other players and show their outlines when within range of those players (only affects Free For All freeroam)

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

-The Primal Carnage Team

