I've worked with friends to deliver a few new languages options for AUTO-CRISIS! Let me know if you find any typos!

V1.2.0

LOCALIZATION :

Japanese, Spanish and French is now available.

OTHER CHANGES :

Slightly reduced stamina.

Fixed a bug where the lightning bolts wouldn't be visible in the parking and dump levels.

Rearranged some props for visibility.

Critters (Forest Entities) are now slightly more visible.

WHAT I'VE BEEN UP TO :

Right now I'm back working on my next project, THE BACKWORLDS. I'm trying to keep the schedule and release it next year. If you wanna follow my journey into this next game, follow the page or add me on bluesky !

Some update soon!





I wish you a happy halloween ;..;